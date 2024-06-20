뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Ka-eun Shares How Song Hye Kyo Helped Her Reach Where She Is Today
Published 2024.06.20 18:06
Model Jung Ka-eun credited actress Song Hye Kyo for her journey to success. 

On June 19, a video of Jung Ka-eun was released on YouTube. 

In this video, Jung Ka-eun shared details about her experience in the industry.

"I never thought I could make my debut. Living in Busan, the idea of moving to Seoul seemed impossible. But while attending a modeling academy in college and starting to work in the field, agents and managers suggested I enter the Miss Korea pageant. That's when I thought, 'Maybe I should try moving to Seoul.'"

"I moved to Seoul without any help from my parents and started off living in a basement apartment without a deposit. I began my career as a home shopping model. At that time, some models walked the runway, while others worked in home shopping. I needed to earn money and live independently, so I chose this practical and sustainable path. I earned quite a bit of money then. For several years, I earned three to four times the average salary of an office worker," she recalled.
Jung Ka-eun
Jung Ka-eun
Then, as Jung Ka-eun gained recognition as a home shopping model, she expanded her career into commercials.

Jung Ka-eun explained that her resemblance to Song Hye Kyo led to appearances on television shows, marking the start of her successful phase.

She said, "Everything changed after I appeared on 'Star King' as Song Hye Kyo lookalike. I may have looked ordinary on the outside, but I was quite goofy. So, a lot of people liked that about me. I was also a 'yes girl,' which resulted in more opportunities within the industry. Two notable shows I participated in were 'Roller Coaster' and 'Infinite Girls.' Eventually, I connected with an agency and broadened my scope of work."

She went on, "During that time, I initially lived in a rented apartment, then transitioned to a semi-jeonse (a lease with a large deposit and lower monthly rent), and finally moved to a full jeonse (a lease with a large upfront deposit only) in Cheongdam-dong. This was around 14-15 years ago, when the jeonse deposit was approximately 250 to 300 million won," leaving everyone amazed by her journey.
 

(Credit= 'We'll reveal EVERYTHING!!' YouTube, 'kyo1122' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
