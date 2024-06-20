[SBS Star] "I Was So Skinny Because..." Byeon Woo-seok Shares the Back Story of His Modeling Days

이미지 확대하기

Model-turned-actor Byeon Woo-seok talked about his modeling days.On June 19, a fashion magazine posted a video featuring Byeon Woo-seok on their YouTube channel, where the actor answered various questions about himself.After his most recent project's popularity, tvN's drama 'Lovely Runner', photos and videos of Byeon Woo-seok from his past have started to surface.The actor said, "I don't think I had anything I wanted to erase.", when asked whether he had any dark history he would like to erase or any of his past that took him aback watching it now."But still, there were certain things that made me feel embarrassed.", he added."In my days as a model, I was very slim. Looking back at records from the time, I was surprised by how skinny I was back then.", he remarked, "I felt somewhat embarrassed when my skinny era resurfaced on the internet."The actor continued, "I think I was so skinny back then because I was going around constantly auditioning for fashion shows during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.""Over two weeks, I went to various parts of the city to attend auditions. Driven to attend as many auditions as possible, I frequently missed meals. I used to buy some kebabs or pizzas and had them while walking down the road."Byeon Woo-seok said although he had to move about a lot during the fashion week, he walked most of the time; "It was always not that far away to take a taxi. Plus, I didn't have a lot of money to spend. So I walked a lot, like eight hours a day, which naturally made me thinner."The video mentioned a photo of Byeon Woo-seok and model Joo Woo Jae from their modeling days; the picture became viral because the two appeared very slim.When asked, "Are you aware that your past photo with Joo Woo Jae went viral online?", Byeon Woo-seok smiled and replied, "I know.""People commented that both Joo Woo Jae and I looked skinny in the picture, but Joo Woo Jae seemed to have become skinny just because he didn't like to eat much. However, they said I looked like someone who became skinny because someone else was starving me. It was hilarious. I laugh every time I see it.", he commented.At the end of the video, Byeon Woo-seok expressed how much he appreciates fans' love."I heard someone say, 'My day begins and ends with Byeon Woo-seok.'. It was so touching. I feel like I'm living in a dream. I greatly appreciate your love.", the actor remarked.(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube, 'cosmopolitankorea' 'byeonwooseok' Instagram)(SBS Star)