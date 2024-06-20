뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Joo Sang Wook ♥ Cha Ye Ryun Share They Have Never Fought During Their 7-Year Marriage
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Joo Sang Wook ♥ Cha Ye Ryun Share They Have Never Fought During Their 7-Year Marriage

Published 2024.06.20 16:32 View Count
[SBS Star] Joo Sang Wook ♥ Cha Ye Ryun Share They Have Never Fought During Their 7-Year Marriage
Actor Joo Sang Wook and actress Cha Ye Ryun proudly shared that they have never had a single fight throughout their 7-year marriage.

On June 19, a video of Joo Sang Wook and Cha Ye Ryun was uploaded on the actress' YouTube channel. 

In the video, the couple discussed their relationship journey, from unintentionally going public on day one to enjoying a harmonious 7-year marriage without any fights.

To the producer's question where they frequently went on dates before their marriage, Joo Sang Wook said, "Back in the day, a lot of celebrity couples chose to go to Jamwon Hangang Park for their dates." 

Cha Ye Ryun then commented, "But we've never gone to Jamwon Hangang Park together, right?" 
Joo Sang Wook
Joo Sang Wook
Nodding, Joo Sang Wook explained, "Well, yeah. It's pretty much because we went public with our relationship right away." 

Cha Ye Ryun added with a laugh, "At that time, we were still getting to know each other. To be more specific, we had just talked about whether to start dating. Our first date was at a golf course, and we got caught there."

Joo Sang Wook reminisced, "We played golf together with my friends. The next day, I got a call from a news outlet. The reporter said, 'You played golf with Cha Ye Ryun, didn't you? You two are dating, right? I've got pictures.' I replied, 'Umm... Can you give me some time to think about what to say officially?' I didn't know what to do! Eventually, I confirmed that we were dating, and the reports came out that day."

Cha Ye Ryun also recalled, "I had to fly out for a photo shoot a few days later, and I remember there were hundreds of reporters at the airport."

When asked if they have ever had fights after getting married, Joo Sang Wook stated, "No, actually. We haven't fought in the seven years of our marriage."

Cha Ye Ryun chimed in, "We have our rules. We agreed to never use 'hey' or 'you' when addressing each other. We always use something like 'wifey,' 'oppa,' or 'honey.' Anyway, yes, we haven't fought since we got married," smiling.
 

(Credit= '차예련 chayeryun' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지