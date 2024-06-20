[SBS Star] Joo Sang Wook ♥ Cha Ye Ryun Share They Have Never Fought During Their 7-Year Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Actor Joo Sang Wook and actress Cha Ye Ryun proudly shared that they have never had a single fight throughout their 7-year marriage.On June 19, a video of Joo Sang Wook and Cha Ye Ryun was uploaded on the actress' YouTube channel.In the video, the couple discussed their relationship journey, from unintentionally going public on day one to enjoying a harmonious 7-year marriage without any fights.To the producer's question where they frequently went on dates before their marriage, Joo Sang Wook said, "Back in the day, a lot of celebrity couples chose to go to Jamwon Hangang Park for their dates."Cha Ye Ryun then commented, "But we've never gone to Jamwon Hangang Park together, right?"Nodding, Joo Sang Wook explained, "Well, yeah. It's pretty much because we went public with our relationship right away."Cha Ye Ryun added with a laugh, "At that time, we were still getting to know each other. To be more specific, we had just talked about whether to start dating. Our first date was at a golf course, and we got caught there."Joo Sang Wook reminisced, "We played golf together with my friends. The next day, I got a call from a news outlet. The reporter said, 'You played golf with Cha Ye Ryun, didn't you? You two are dating, right? I've got pictures.' I replied, 'Umm... Can you give me some time to think about what to say officially?' I didn't know what to do! Eventually, I confirmed that we were dating, and the reports came out that day."Cha Ye Ryun also recalled, "I had to fly out for a photo shoot a few days later, and I remember there were hundreds of reporters at the airport."When asked if they have ever had fights after getting married, Joo Sang Wook stated, "No, actually. We haven't fought in the seven years of our marriage."Cha Ye Ryun chimed in, "We have our rules. We agreed to never use 'hey' or 'you' when addressing each other. We always use something like 'wifey,' 'oppa,' or 'honey.' Anyway, yes, we haven't fought since we got married," smiling.(Credit= '차예련 chayeryun' YouTube)(SBS Star)