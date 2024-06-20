[SBS Star] "Her Talents Are Extraordinary" Yeo Jin Goo Shares What He Thinks of IU

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yeo Jin Goo went on about how talented singer/actress IU is.On June 19 episode of tvN's television show "You Quiz on the Block," Yeo Jin Goo joined as a guest.During the conversation with the two hosts, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Yeo Jin Goo reminisced about the time he was filming tvN's series "Hotel del Luna" in 2019.Yeo Jin Goo said, "'Hotel del Luna' is a project I'm really proud of. I wanted to do my best, and I approached the shoot with that mindset. I'm very grateful that so many people loved it."Yu Jae Seok then recalled reading an interview where IU praised Yeo Jin Goo to the skies."I remember IU saying she received a lot of help from you. She praised you so much, saying 'an hour of praise isn't enough.' What do you have to say about IU in return?"Yeo Jin Goo responded humorously, "Then for me, 'two hours of praise wouldn't be enough for her.'"He continued, "No, but honestly, IU truly impressed me. Her talents are extraordinary. She has so much talent, it's hard to put into words. Watching her, I often thought she was incredibly versatile."Yeo Jin Goo and IU became close while shooting "Hotel del Luna," and they have shown great friendship and support for each other ever since.In October 2022, when Yeo Jin Goo appeared on entertainer Lee Yong-jin and dancer Gabee's YouTube show "Yong-jin's Health Care Center," he was asked an interesting question involving IU and his close celebrity friend JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.The hosts asked Yeo Jin Goo, "If you saw missed calls from IU and JUNGKOOK at the same time, who would you call back first?"Yeo Jin Goo replied, "This isn't an easy question, but it would be IU. I think noona (a boy would call a girl noona when he is younger than she is) comes first before chingu (a friend born in the same year)."His answer sparked an enthusiastic response from the hosts. They reacted with excitement, covering their mouths in surprise and expressing amazement with exclamations of "Really?! Oh my God!"(Credit= tvN Hotel del Luna, You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)