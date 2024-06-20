[SBS Star] Choi Daniel Clarifies a Past Rumor that Surrounded Him & 'High Kick' Co-Star Hwang Jung Eum

이미지 확대하기

Actor Choi Daniel clarified a past rumor surrounding him and his 'High Kick Through the Roof' co-star Hwang Jung Eum.On the June 19 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', a group of celebrities known for always sporting eyeglasses, singer Yoon Sang, Choi Daniel, Kwon Jeong-yeol of indie band 10CM, and Ko Young-bae of band SORAN, guested.When MBC's beloved sitcom 'High Kick Through the Roof' was brought up as his representative project, Choi Daniel said, "It aired from 2009 to 2010. The sitcom is so well-liked even now that its clips have received over twenty million views.""It seems like people keep revisiting sitcoms from previous years because they rarely make sitcoms these days. The younger generations are watching 'High Kick Through the Roof' now. I've been getting messages on my social media from elementary school students saying things like, 'Let's get married when I grow up.'.", Choi Daniel chuckled as he added.During the episode, Choi Daniel brought up a previous rumor that arose due to the popularity of 'High Kick Through the Roof'."The sitcom had to be stopped for a week at one point. Back then, it was unusual to delay a TV show like that; when it happened, it meant something serious happened.", Choi Daniel recalled.In 'High Kick Through the Roof', Choi Daniel and Hwang Jung Eum portray each other's romantic interests; however, in real life, Hwang Jung Eum was in a public relationship with Kim Yong Jun of the vocal group SG Wannabe from 2006 to 2015."Then, this rumor spread; Hwang Jung Eum had cheated on her boyfriend with me. They said that her boyfriend found out and beat me up, leaving a bruising around my eye, and I had to take a week off from shooting the sitcom.", the actor remarked, highlighting the ridiculousness of it all."The truth is, a swine flu pandemic occurred at the time, which was in 2009. There were restrictions regarding gatherings and such. Hwang Jung Eum got the flu, and Yoon Si Yoon also got it. As the virus spread among the team, we had to take a break.", Choi Daniel explained.One of the hosts, comedian Jang Do-yeon, said, "The sitcom was a huge hit, and you guys looked great together. I guess fans couldn't help looking at you two with biased eyes, wondering if you guys were dating in real life.""Yeah. The sitcom had a lot of fans who were really into it.", Choi Daniel remarked.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Online Community)(SBS Star)