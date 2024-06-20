뉴스
[SBS Star] Yoon Sang Says RIIZE ANTON Is Against His Younger Brother Entering the K-Pop Industry
[SBS Star] Yoon Sang Says RIIZE ANTON Is Against His Younger Brother Entering the K-Pop Industry
Veteran singer Yoon Sang shared that his son ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE is against his younger brother entering the K-pop world. 

On June 19 episode of MBC's television show "Radio Star," Yoon Sang made a guest appearance. 

During his talk with the hosts, Yoon Sang detailed ANTON's debut process. "It all started with lyricist Kim Eana's Instagram post. About four years ago, Kim Eana, ANTON, and I went out for a meal together. She posted a photo of us on her Instagram afterward. ANTON gained 10,000 followers in just two days. I think that's when he saw his potential."

He continued, "At that time, he was completely dedicated to swimming, doing nothing but swimming outside of school. When he suddenly told me he wanted to become a K-pop star, I initially tried to persuade him, saying, 'Look, I've been working so hard for you up to now. Think carefully about that.'"

What changed Yoon Sang's mind was ANTON's musical talent. "I needed a melody for a movie I was directing music for, so I asked him to try. He stayed up all night and created it with genuine effort. When I heard it in the morning, I got goosebumps. I thought, 'He did this in one night? I guess it's in his blood.' So, I decided to support him."
Yoon Sang
Yoon Sang
Now, ANTON's younger brother is also gaining attention for his good looks.

When asked what he would do if his second son also aspired to debut in K-pop, Yoon Sang responded, "Honestly, I used to think, 'No way you're going this path too,' but people's minds change. Seeing the eldest succeed and my parents being so happy, I feel like I can't stop him if that's what he wants."

Yoon Sang then laughed and added that ANTON is actually opposed to his younger brother's debut. 

He shared, "ANTON was like, 'Shouldn't he be getting into something more academic?' When I heard that, I said, 'Are you his dad? Why are you trying to get in the way of his dreams?' At the same time, I started to worry, 'What if the second one really wants to do it?' I keep changing my mind about it. I'm slowly learning that my children's career paths are not up to me though."
Yoon Sang
Yoon Sang
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Gayo Daejejeon) 

(SBS Star) 
