[SBS Star] "It Only Took 10 Minutes" Lady Jane Shares Her Recent Double Eyelid Surgery Experience
Published 2024.06.19 18:01 View Count
Singer Lady Jane recently underwent double-eyelid surgery and has shared her experience.

On June 17, Lady Jane went live on YouTube. She began her broadcast by teasing her YouTube subscribers, saying, "Why aren't you guys mentioning anything about the change in me?"

She then awkwardly laughed, saying, "You all noticed it but just couldn't say anything, right? Well, I went live today to share something with you. But isn't it too obvious? I couldn't pretend like nothing's different about me and keep quiet about it. It's too obvious," leaving everyone curious about what exactly she was referring to.
Lady Jane
Lady Jane
Lady Jane explained, "I've always been unhappy about the shape of my double eyelids. I've wanted to change that for years. But I had no opportunities to do so." 

The singer continued, "Since my debut 15 years ago, I've never taken more than a month off work. Meaning, I pretty much didn't have the chance to do anything to my face up to now. But recently, after seeing one of my friends undergo double eyelid surgery with such natural results, I thought, 'I have to do it too!' I decided to go to the same surgeon where she had it done, so I made a reservation there. I should have done thorough research and visit different beauty surgeons, but I'm not good at that. So, yeah. I got double eyelid surgery, everybody!" 

She elaborated further on the surgery, saying, "I went in on the day of the surgery, met the surgeon at 10:30 in the morning, washed up, changed clothes and entered the operating room. I was nervous, lying down with a trembling heart. There was a large clock on the wall showing 10:50. When it was over, and I glanced at the clock again, it was only 11 o'clock. The whole procedure took just 10 minutes."

She continued, "From the very first day, there wasn't much swelling, and surprisingly, it didn't hurt much either. I was more astonished than in pain," sounding satisfied with the swift surgical and recovery process. 
 

(Credit= '레이디제인' YouTube, 'yourladyjane' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
