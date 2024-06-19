[SBS Star] Son Tae-young Reveals Her Relationship with Kwon Sang-woo Never Lost Its Spark

이미지 확대하기

"I still feel so happy when I see him," said actress Son Tae-young about her relationship with her husband actor Kwon Sang-woo, which has never lost its spark.Recently, Son Tae-young gave an interview to a fashion magazine, where she talked about her life as a YouTuber in New Jersey, the United States.Regarding how she started YouTube, Son Tae-young shared, "There was a time when I felt a sense of emptiness, and during that period, my sister suggested I try vlogging on YouTube. Just when I was thinking, 'Should I give it a shot?', I happened to receive a call from a producer. They asked if I was interested in starting a YouTube channel. I mentioned that my daily life was too repetitive to be interesting, but they assured me it was okay. After some contemplation, I decided to give it a go."According to Son Tae-young, no one was happier to see Son Tae-young working again than Kwon Sang-woo."My husband said I seemed happier after I started YouTube. He probably just likes seeing me enjoy my work. He's been very supportive of me. He even offers to film me, making the whole filming process a lot easier."Despite being married for as long as 17 years, Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo are known for their strong love for each other.When asked about the secret to their happy marriage, Son Tae-young explained, "Ever since we got married, our routine has involved constantly filming and traveling abroad for work. So, we've often spent time apart. Even now, we don't live together all the time, so when we reunite, it feels very special and affectionate. I feel so happy to see him, you know. I think this is why our relationship has never gone stale."She continued, "My husband always puts family first. He can't stand it if anyone speaks ill of us. Given our profession, we're often the subject of gossip and attention, but he's always been someone I can trust and rely on. Even though we're physically apart, we have a strong trust in each other. Also, I think the reason we can live so happily in New Jersey is because my husband works hard and well-maintains his position, both personally and professionally. I'm very grateful for that."Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo got married in September 2008.They have two children: a son named Rook-hee, born in February 2009, and a daughter named Ri-ho, born in January 2015.(Credit= bnt/SBS Entertainment News, 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)