뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Tae-young Reveals Her Relationship with Kwon Sang-woo Never Lost Its Spark
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Son Tae-young Reveals Her Relationship with Kwon Sang-woo Never Lost Its Spark

Published 2024.06.19 16:54 View Count
[SBS Star] Son Tae-young Reveals Her Relationship with Kwon Sang-woo Never Lost Its Spark
"I still feel so happy when I see him," said actress Son Tae-young about her relationship with her husband actor Kwon Sang-woo, which has never lost its spark.

Recently, Son Tae-young gave an interview to a fashion magazine, where she talked about her life as a YouTuber in New Jersey, the United States. 

Regarding how she started YouTube, Son Tae-young shared, "There was a time when I felt a sense of emptiness, and during that period, my sister suggested I try vlogging on YouTube. Just when I was thinking, 'Should I give it a shot?', I happened to receive a call from a producer. They asked if I was interested in starting a YouTube channel. I mentioned that my daily life was too repetitive to be interesting, but they assured me it was okay. After some contemplation, I decided to give it a go."

According to Son Tae-young, no one was happier to see Son Tae-young working again than Kwon Sang-woo.

"My husband said I seemed happier after I started YouTube. He probably just likes seeing me enjoy my work. He's been very supportive of me. He even offers to film me, making the whole filming process a lot easier." 
Son Tae-young
Despite being married for as long as 17 years, Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo are known for their strong love for each other. 

When asked about the secret to their happy marriage, Son Tae-young explained, "Ever since we got married, our routine has involved constantly filming and traveling abroad for work. So, we've often spent time apart. Even now, we don't live together all the time, so when we reunite, it feels very special and affectionate. I feel so happy to see him, you know. I think this is why our relationship has never gone stale."

She continued, "My husband always puts family first. He can't stand it if anyone speaks ill of us. Given our profession, we're often the subject of gossip and attention, but he's always been someone I can trust and rely on. Even though we're physically apart, we have a strong trust in each other. Also, I think the reason we can live so happily in New Jersey is because my husband works hard and well-maintains his position, both personally and professionally. I'm very grateful for that."
Son Tae-young
Son Tae-young
Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo got married in September 2008. 

They have two children: a son named Rook-hee, born in February 2009, and a daughter named Ri-ho, born in January 2015.

(Credit= bnt/SBS Entertainment News, 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지