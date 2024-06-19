[SBS Star] Kim Do Hoon Tells Why He Offered Hyeri His Hand When He Did Not to KARINA on Their Show

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Do Hoon and Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day showed their brother-sister-like bond.On the latest episode of the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' released on June 18, Hyeri and Kim Do Hoon guested to promote Netflix's original show 'Agents of Mystery'.In 'Agents of Mystery', the cast members, comedian Lee Yong-jin, singer John Park, entertainer Lee Eun-ji, KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa, Hyeri, and Kim Do Hoon investigate and solve paranormal mysteries.During the show, Kim Do Hoon shared that he first met Hyeri for 'Agents of Mystery' and shared his initial impression of her."She was a lot prettier in person. And I was surprised by how taller she was than I expected.", he said, making Hyeri smile.However, Kim Do Hoon playfully shared, "I was expecting Hyeri to be all sweet and friendly, but it turned out that she also likes pulling pranks and teasing. For instance, if you're unhappy with how you did on the show that day, you might keep it to yourself. But Hyeri kept asking me, 'What have you done today to contribute to the show?', comparing her and my involvement."Hyeri burst into laughter and said, "Each of us had interviews after the shooting, and he just went on and on during his. In those interviews, you are supposed to talk about how you participated in the show. I tell you, he didn't do that much to talk about on that day!"Kim Do Hoon chuckled and added, "Having someone like her on the set made me feel comfortable. Thanks to her pranks, we became close quickly.""I heard that Do Hoon offered his hand to Hyeri, but not to KARINA, while you guys had to get up on a high platform during the shooting. Is that true?", the host, comedian Jang Do-yeon asked."I think it was because Hyeri seems like the type that would get injured often.", Kim Do Hoon explained, "She's like 'Geum Jan-di' (a character from KBS' drama 'Boys Over Flowers'). She's the type that makes me want to protect her.""That's nice.", remarked Hyeri while pouting her mouth, which made everyone in the studio laugh.Kim Do Hoon revealed during the show how Hyeri teases him on the 'Agents of Mystery' set by not laughing when he makes jokes when she laughs when all other cast members do.When Hyeri, concerned, asked, "Have I hurt your feelings?", Kim Do Hoon immediately answered that he never felt hurt by her actions.Kim Do Hoon, who revealed that he had a brother considerably younger than him, stated, "I wanted an older sister since I was a child. Whenever I'm with Hyeri, I think, 'If I had an older sister, she would be like Hyeri.'. Her joking remarks never bothered me. I like how she pulls pranks on me."(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)