[SBS Star] Kim Do Hoon Tells Why He Offered Hyeri His Hand When He Did Not to KARINA on Their Show

On the latest episode of the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' released on June 18, Hyeri and Kim Do Hoon guested to promote Netflix's original show 'Agents of Mystery'.
In 'Agents of Mystery', the cast members, comedian Lee Yong-jin, singer John Park, entertainer Lee Eun-ji, KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa, Hyeri, and Kim Do Hoon investigate and solve paranormal mysteries.
During the show, Kim Do Hoon shared that he first met Hyeri for 'Agents of Mystery' and shared his initial impression of her.
"She was a lot prettier in person. And I was surprised by how taller she was than I expected.", he said, making Hyeri smile.
Hyeri burst into laughter and said, "Each of us had interviews after the shooting, and he just went on and on during his. In those interviews, you are supposed to talk about how you participated in the show. I tell you, he didn't do that much to talk about on that day!"
Kim Do Hoon chuckled and added, "Having someone like her on the set made me feel comfortable. Thanks to her pranks, we became close quickly."
"I think it was because Hyeri seems like the type that would get injured often.", Kim Do Hoon explained, "She's like 'Geum Jan-di' (a character from KBS' drama 'Boys Over Flowers'). She's the type that makes me want to protect her."
"That's nice.", remarked Hyeri while pouting her mouth, which made everyone in the studio laugh.
When Hyeri, concerned, asked, "Have I hurt your feelings?", Kim Do Hoon immediately answered that he never felt hurt by her actions.
Kim Do Hoon, who revealed that he had a brother considerably younger than him, stated, "I wanted an older sister since I was a child. Whenever I'm with Hyeri, I think, 'If I had an older sister, she would be like Hyeri.'. Her joking remarks never bothered me. I like how she pulls pranks on me."
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)
(SBS Star)