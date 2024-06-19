뉴스
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Says He Finds It Had to Believe in Girls After Being Cheated on Twice in a Row
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Says He Finds It Had to Believe in Girls After Being Cheated on Twice in a Row
Actor Choi Jin Hyuk revealed that he finds it hard to trust women after experiencing consecutive betrayals.

On June 18, Choi Jin Hyuk made a guest appearance on SBS' television show "Four Men," where he opened up about his difficult experiences with dating. 

During the conversation, host Lee Sang Min pointed out, "Jin Hyuk has a traumatic dating history. He suffered severe heartbreak twice in a row when his girlfriend cheated on him—not just once." 

Reflecting on this, Choi Jin Hyuk acknowledged, "Yeah, I was deeply shocked then. Experiencing betrayal again so soon after the first time was tough. She seemed so kind and genuine that I never imagined she could do that to me."

He went on to explain, "She was always kind and polite wherever she went. I just couldn't believe it. We were together for about two years, so it became hard for me to trust people, especially when it comes to relationships." 

Offering his perspective, another host Tak Jae Hoon, empathized, "I understand where you're coming from. But nobody knows what the future holds. If you meet someone you truly love, those doubts will fade away. That's why people decide to marry—those defensive thoughts can change suddenly."
Choi Jin Hyuk
Choi Jin Hyuk
Last year, on another SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," Choi Jin Hyuk openly discussed his ex-girlfriend's betrayal, revealing, "I even considered marrying her, but she cheated on me." 

He added with a bitter smile, "This is my first time talking about it on air, but she completely betrayed me. It's been hard for me to date anyone since. Turns out, I was the other guy; she had a boyfriend all along. We dated for over a year. And for all that time, I wasn't her main boyfriend. Unbelievable, right?" 
Choi Jin Hyuk
Choi Jin Hyuk
Born in 1986, Choi Jin Hyuk debuted with KBS' survival audition show "Survival Star Audition" in 2006. 

He is best known for his roles in "Gu Family Book" (2013), "The Heirs" (2013), "The Last Empress" (2018), "Zombie Detective" (2020) and more.

(Credit= SBS Four Men, My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
