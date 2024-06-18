[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why He Unfollowed Taeyeon on Social Media

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared the funniest reason why he unfollowed Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation on social media.On June 14, a new episode of BAMBAM's YouTube show "Bam House" featuring NAYEON of girl group TWICE was uploaded on YouTube.On this day, the two former labelmates―BAMBAM and NAYEON―discussed their types.While doing so, BAMBAM admitted his uncertainty, saying, "Honestly, I don't really know what my type is."NAYEON then responded with great confidence, "What? I totally know your type! It's Taeyeon! It's just so her."BAMBAM nodded in agreement, saying, "Oh, yeah! You're right. I was just about to say that, actually," then blushed a little.NAYEON elaborated, "Pale skin, petite and cute. That's your type," describing BAMBAM's type.Looking at the camera, BAMBAM said, as if sending a message to Taeyeon, "You're truly the only one for me, noona."He also mentioned that he still has the letter Taeyeon gave him when she appeared on his show half a year ago.The producers, listening to this, asked, "Why did you unfollow Taeyeon on social media then?"Laughing, BAMBAM explained, "I wanted to focus on my concert tour. I kept seeing her posts, and recently she's been doing lots of TikTok challenges. I kept finding myself watching them, so I unfollowed her."BAMBAM then expressed his strong admiration for Taeyeon, saying, "She's not just my type. She has become my standard. I would be happy even if I die like this. Seriously, I wouldn't find anyone like her twice in my life.”(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)