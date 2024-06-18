뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why He Unfollowed Taeyeon on Social Media
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why He Unfollowed Taeyeon on Social Media

Published 2024.06.18 18:44 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why He Unfollowed Taeyeon on Social Media
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared the funniest reason why he unfollowed Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation on social media. 

On June 14, a new episode of BAMBAM's YouTube show "Bam House" featuring NAYEON of girl group TWICE was uploaded on YouTube. 
BAMBAM
On this day, the two former labelmates―BAMBAM and NAYEON―discussed their types. 

While doing so, BAMBAM admitted his uncertainty, saying, "Honestly, I don't really know what my type is." 

NAYEON then responded with great confidence, "What? I totally know your type! It's Taeyeon! It's just so her." 

BAMBAM nodded in agreement, saying, "Oh, yeah! You're right. I was just about to say that, actually," then blushed a little. 

NAYEON elaborated, "Pale skin, petite and cute. That's your type," describing BAMBAM's type.
BAMBAM
Looking at the camera, BAMBAM said, as if sending a message to Taeyeon, "You're truly the only one for me, noona."

He also mentioned that he still has the letter Taeyeon gave him when she appeared on his show half a year ago.

The producers, listening to this, asked, "Why did you unfollow Taeyeon on social media then?"

Laughing, BAMBAM explained, "I wanted to focus on my concert tour. I kept seeing her posts, and recently she's been doing lots of TikTok challenges. I kept finding myself watching them, so I unfollowed her." 

BAMBAM then expressed his strong admiration for Taeyeon, saying, "She's not just my type. She has become my standard. I would be happy even if I die like this. Seriously, I wouldn't find anyone like her twice in my life.”
 

(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지