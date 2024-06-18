[SBS Star] Kim Ji Won Picks the Most Heart-Fluttering 'Queen of Tears' Scene

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Ji Won shared her thoughts on the most heart-fluttering scene in "Queen of Tears," highlighting a particularly memorable moment at Sanssouci Palace.On June 12, a video of Kim Ji Won was uploaded on YouTube, where she sat down with a fashion magazine to candidly discuss her life.During the discussion, the producers could not help but ask her about her recently-ended series "Queen of Tears," which had become a worldwide sensation.They specifically inquired about which scene Kim Ji Won found the most heart-fluttering if she were to watch the series as a viewer.After a moment of thought, Kim Ji Won chose the Sanssouci Palace scene.In this scene, Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji Won) leaves for Germany to find new clues for treating her illness after lying about being comfortable alone.Baek Hyun-woo (actor Kim Soo Hyun) follows her to Germany, and they reunite at Sanssouci Palace.During this reunion, they confirm their true feelings for each other, realizing they both wished the other had been by their side.Kim Ji Won explained, "It's a scene where the couple, who had grown apart, realize that they still miss and think about each other."She continued, "Hyun-woo slowly ascends the stairs, and the camera captures his face, then shows Hae-in watching him, and they gradually get closer. It's the first time their relationship changes, so I think that’s when I would probably feel my heart flutter the most."Concluded in April, the romantic-comedy "Queen of Tears" became the most-watched K-drama aired on tvN, surpassing "Crash Landing on You."(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears, 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)