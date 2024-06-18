[SBS Star] "I Watched 'Lovely Runner' As Well and..." ANTON Thanks Byeon Woo-seok for Supporting RIIZE

이미지 확대하기

ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE expressed gratitude to actor Byeon Woo-seok for consistently showing support for their group in public.On June 17, RIIZE members gathered for a press conference celebrating the release of their very first mini-album "RIIZING."During the conference, when asked about Byeon Woo-seok's public endorsement of RIIZE, ANTON shared his thoughts, highlighting Byeon Woo-seok's ongoing affection for the group."We met Byeon Woo-seok at last year's 'MAMA Awards.' He always speaks highly of RIIZE wherever he goes, and I'm truly grateful for that," ANTON said.He added, "Recently, I watched his latest work, tvN's 'Lovely Runner.' As someone who used to swim, I found the swimming scenes particularly relatable. I just want to say that I'm always rooting for him as well."Regarding "Boom Boom Bass," the album's title track, ANTON remarked, "My father was originally a bassist, so I grew up watching him play. I personally enjoy songs with distinctive bass lines in pop music."He continued, "When I listened to 'Boom Boom Bass,' I was struck by its unique bass line and wanted to discuss it with my dad. I believe this song would resonate most with him among all of RIIZE's tracks," referencing his father, veteran singer Yoon Sang.Previously, Byeon Woo-seok said, "I was eagerly anticipating the performances at the 'MAMA Awards' when I heard that the new boy group from SM Entertainment would be there. They totally won me over with their cute and cool singing and dancing in my favorite music genre."He then singled out ANTON as his favorite member, explaining, "I was drawn to him instantly when he mentioned our resemblance in appearance. It's really heartwarming to hear that from someone I admire. I hope we can exchange numbers in the future."(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'byeonwooseok' Instagram)(SBS Star)