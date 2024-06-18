뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Watched 'Lovely Runner' As Well and..." ANTON Thanks Byeon Woo-seok for Supporting RIIZE
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Watched 'Lovely Runner' As Well and..." ANTON Thanks Byeon Woo-seok for Supporting RIIZE

Published 2024.06.18 15:36 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Watched 'Lovely Runner' As Well and..." ANTON Thanks Byeon Woo-seok for Supporting RIIZE
ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE expressed gratitude to actor Byeon Woo-seok for consistently showing support for their group in public.

On June 17, RIIZE members gathered for a press conference celebrating the release of their very first mini-album "RIIZING."

During the conference, when asked about Byeon Woo-seok's public endorsement of RIIZE, ANTON shared his thoughts, highlighting Byeon Woo-seok's ongoing affection for the group.

"We met Byeon Woo-seok at last year's 'MAMA Awards.' He always speaks highly of RIIZE wherever he goes, and I'm truly grateful for that," ANTON said.

He added, "Recently, I watched his latest work, tvN's 'Lovely Runner.' As someone who used to swim, I found the swimming scenes particularly relatable. I just want to say that I'm always rooting for him as well." 
RIIZE
Regarding "Boom Boom Bass," the album's title track, ANTON remarked, "My father was originally a bassist, so I grew up watching him play. I personally enjoy songs with distinctive bass lines in pop music."

He continued, "When I listened to 'Boom Boom Bass,' I was struck by its unique bass line and wanted to discuss it with my dad. I believe this song would resonate most with him among all of RIIZE's tracks," referencing his father, veteran singer Yoon Sang.
RIIZE
Previously, Byeon Woo-seok said, "I was eagerly anticipating the performances at the 'MAMA Awards' when I heard that the new boy group from SM Entertainment would be there. They totally won me over with their cute and cool singing and dancing in my favorite music genre."

He then singled out ANTON as his favorite member, explaining, "I was drawn to him instantly when he mentioned our resemblance in appearance. It's really heartwarming to hear that from someone I admire. I hope we can exchange numbers in the future."
RIIZE
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'byeonwooseok' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지