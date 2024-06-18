[SBS Star] "Sleeping 2-3 Hours a Day, I..." Kim Jun Su Says He Left TVXQ! in Search of Happiness

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group JYJ member/theater actor Kim Jun Su shared the reasons behind his leaving TVXQ!, K-pop boy group he was previously in.Kim Jun Su guested on the June 16 episode of singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show.During their conversation, Jung Jae-hyung asked Kim Jun Su about how he began his career in musicals."I took a break for about a year after leaving the company I was with; the company where I made my debut (SM Entertainment). I wasn't mentally prepared to go back on stage at the moment. The first stage I officially reconnected with my fans was the musical, 'Mozart!'.", said Kim Jun Su."It was my first project after I stood on my own. I had the opportunity to see my fans again through a musical instead of releasing an album. There was a curtain call once all the scenes were over; I recall crying then. Those were tears of joy.", he recalled."When I left the company (SM Entertainment), I left to find happiness.", Kim Jun Su continued, "I didn't even think I would be able to keep pursuing a singing career."The singer then explained why he left SM Entertainment; "The only thing I had in my mind at the time was that my contract would expire in 13 years, and I would be in my mid-to-late 30s by then. I wondered if it was okay to dedicate my whole life to this one thing. I still appreciated certain things from my time in there, though."Recalling the time he was TVXQ!, Kim Jun Su resumed, "Back then, I was young, and I was living a life where I was hopping from one country to another with only two to three hours of sleep every day. It was so hectic that I often needed to find out whether I was in Korea, Japan, China, or Taiwan. So, an ordinary life where I could do things I couldn't do after becoming famous seemed more valuable.""I remember having that thought when I was just 25 years old. When I look at 25-year-olds now, they still look like adorable kids. It makes me look back on my past and wonder, 'Have I really engaged in all those things when I was at that age?'. I wondered why I let myself do that.", he expressed and added, "Back when I was that age, I questioned myself if I would be a happy man after the contract ended. That's when I realized, 'This is not right.'.""I couldn't keep going like that anymore. Even if it meant I wouldn't have the opportunity to sing, which I enjoy so much, I had to quit. I had to make up my mind as soon as possible.", Kim Jun Su remarked, remembering what made him decide to leave SM Entertainment and TVXQ!.(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)