뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Sleeping 2-3 Hours a Day, I..." Kim Jun Su Says He Left TVXQ! in Search of Happiness
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Sleeping 2-3 Hours a Day, I..." Kim Jun Su Says He Left TVXQ! in Search of Happiness

Published 2024.06.18 15:53 View Count
[SBS Star] "Sleeping 2-3 Hours a Day, I..." Kim Jun Su Says He Left TVXQ! in Search of Happiness
K-pop boy group JYJ member/theater actor Kim Jun Su shared the reasons behind his leaving TVXQ!, K-pop boy group he was previously in.

Kim Jun Su guested on the June 16 episode of singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show.

During their conversation, Jung Jae-hyung asked Kim Jun Su about how he began his career in musicals.

"I took a break for about a year after leaving the company I was with; the company where I made my debut (SM Entertainment). I wasn't mentally prepared to go back on stage at the moment. The first stage I officially reconnected with my fans was the musical, 'Mozart!'.", said Kim Jun Su.

"It was my first project after I stood on my own. I had the opportunity to see my fans again through a musical instead of releasing an album. There was a curtain call once all the scenes were over; I recall crying then. Those were tears of joy.", he recalled.
Kim Jun Su
"When I left the company (SM Entertainment), I left to find happiness.", Kim Jun Su continued, "I didn't even think I would be able to keep pursuing a singing career."

The singer then explained why he left SM Entertainment; "The only thing I had in my mind at the time was that my contract would expire in 13 years, and I would be in my mid-to-late 30s by then. I wondered if it was okay to dedicate my whole life to this one thing. I still appreciated certain things from my time in there, though."
Kim Jun Su
Recalling the time he was TVXQ!, Kim Jun Su resumed, "Back then, I was young, and I was living a life where I was hopping from one country to another with only two to three hours of sleep every day. It was so hectic that I often needed to find out whether I was in Korea, Japan, China, or Taiwan. So, an ordinary life where I could do things I couldn't do after becoming famous seemed more valuable."

"I remember having that thought when I was just 25 years old. When I look at 25-year-olds now, they still look like adorable kids. It makes me look back on my past and wonder, 'Have I really engaged in all those things when I was at that age?'. I wondered why I let myself do that.", he expressed and added, "Back when I was that age, I questioned myself if I would be a happy man after the contract ended. That's when I realized, 'This is not right.'."

"I couldn't keep going like that anymore. Even if it meant I wouldn't have the opportunity to sing, which I enjoy so much, I had to quit. I had to make up my mind as soon as possible.", Kim Jun Su remarked, remembering what made him decide to leave SM Entertainment and TVXQ!.
Kim Jun Su

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지