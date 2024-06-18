[SBS Star] "Sleeping 2-3 Hours a Day, I..." Kim Jun Su Says He Left TVXQ! in Search of Happiness

Kim Jun Su guested on the June 16 episode of singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show.
During their conversation, Jung Jae-hyung asked Kim Jun Su about how he began his career in musicals.
"I took a break for about a year after leaving the company I was with; the company where I made my debut (SM Entertainment). I wasn't mentally prepared to go back on stage at the moment. The first stage I officially reconnected with my fans was the musical, 'Mozart!'.", said Kim Jun Su.
"It was my first project after I stood on my own. I had the opportunity to see my fans again through a musical instead of releasing an album. There was a curtain call once all the scenes were over; I recall crying then. Those were tears of joy.", he recalled.
The singer then explained why he left SM Entertainment; "The only thing I had in my mind at the time was that my contract would expire in 13 years, and I would be in my mid-to-late 30s by then. I wondered if it was okay to dedicate my whole life to this one thing. I still appreciated certain things from my time in there, though."
"I remember having that thought when I was just 25 years old. When I look at 25-year-olds now, they still look like adorable kids. It makes me look back on my past and wonder, 'Have I really engaged in all those things when I was at that age?'. I wondered why I let myself do that.", he expressed and added, "Back when I was that age, I questioned myself if I would be a happy man after the contract ended. That's when I realized, 'This is not right.'."
"I couldn't keep going like that anymore. Even if it meant I wouldn't have the opportunity to sing, which I enjoy so much, I had to quit. I had to make up my mind as soon as possible.", Kim Jun Su remarked, remembering what made him decide to leave SM Entertainment and TVXQ!.
