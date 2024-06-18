[SBS Star] "When I Go to Restaurants..." Lee Jung Jae Talks About His Popularity Overseas After 'Squid Game'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jung Jae opened up about his increased popularity overseas following the success of "Squid Game."On June 17 episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro," Lee Jung Jae made a guest appearance.While chatting over drinks, Shin Dong-yeob asked Lee Jung Jae with curiosity, "Since 'Squid Game,' you've been recognized a lot more outside Korea, right? I assume that in the past, you could rest comfortably when you went abroad."Lee Jung Jae responded, "There are pros and cons to that. For one, it's not easy to walk around freely. But one of the perks of being a celebrity is the great benefits at restaurants. You often get free desserts or appetizers. When that started happening overseas, I thought, 'Am I getting famous here too?'"He added with a laugh, "The freebies you get overseas feel different. I kind of want to take advantage of that and enjoy it to the fullest."Premiered in September 2021, "Squid Game" quickly became a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its intense storyline.The series centers around 456 financially-strapped individuals competing in children's games for a chance to win a substantial cash prize, all orchestrated by enigmatic organizers.Sung Ki-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung Jae, emerges as the main protagonist, ultimately winning the deadly competition after his opponent, Cho Sang-woo, tragically takes his own life. Sung Ki-hun claims the prize of 45.6 billion won.Haunted by guilt and trauma, Sung Ki-hun lives a solitary existence, hesitating to use the tainted prize money.However, his resolve is reignited when he encounters the recruiter who first lured him into the games.Faced once again with the haunting reality of the games' organizers, Sung Ki-hun finds himself compelled to take decisive action.Anticipation is high for the second season, as viewers eagerly await Sung Ki-hun's next move."Squid Game 2" is set to premiere in the second half of this year.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)