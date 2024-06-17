[SBS Star] MINYOUNG Opens Up About Her Honest Reflections on YUJEONG's Departure from BBGIRLS

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

MINYOUNG of the K-pop girl group BBGIRLS shared her thoughts on the departure of the group's former member YUJEONG.Recently, MINYOUNG appeared as a guest on singer Navi's YouTube show.During their conversation, Navi brought up YUJEONG's recent exit from the group."I feel like after you guys decided to continue as a trio, you must have had a lot of discussions among yourselves," Navi remarked.In response, MINYOUNG said, "Everyone has their own thoughts and lives, so I think we should respect YUJEONG's decision to leave. We've also been through a lot to get where we are now. We started with seven members, then became five, and eventually settled as four. It was during our time as a quartet that we really started gaining recognition."Upon hearing this, Navi asked, "Wasn't 'Rollin'' released when there were four members?"MINYOUNG clarified, "When 'Rollin'' first came out, we were actually five members. So the song currently on the charts is the one sung by all five of us. 'Rollin'' became a hit later on, when we were down to four members. Now, we're down to three. I personally would like to keep working in this industry for as long as I can."Additionally, MINYOUNG expressed, "I always try to understand and support the members through any personal issues they may have. I really want us to stay together as a team. That's what I say to them all the time. I basically remind them that they don't have to leave, even if their personal issues become too big to handle that they feel like they should leave. Because... I'll understand. That's how much I want to keep this team."Navi then commented, "I hope you'll find a great song soon to make a comeback with."MINYOUNG nodded confidently, "It won't be long," hinting at BBGIRLS' imminent comeback.In April, it was announced that YUJEONG had departed from the group, leaving only MINYOUNG, EUNJI and YUNA to continue as BBGIRLS.(Credit= '집에 안 갈래' YouTube, 'weare.bbgirls' Facebook)(SBS Star)