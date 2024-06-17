[SBS Star] "We Haven't Disbanded" SOWON Reveals Her Hope for GFRIEND's Return with All the Members

이미지 확대하기

SOWON of K-pop girl group GFRIEND expressed how much she wants the group, which has been inactive for years, to return with all the members.On June 16, YouTuber/hairstylist Lee Sung-kyu posted a video of himself styling SOWON on his YouTube channel.In the video, the hairstylist discussed the recent surge of internet conversation surrounding GFRIEND and said, "Many people have been asking questions like, 'Why did GFRIEND disband?', in the comments."SOWON responded, "We haven't disbanded! Many reports said our group disbanded, though. And now, a lot of people think we have."When the hairstylist mentioned that several clips from GFRIEND's past performances are going viral and getting great feedback online, SOWON said the members are aware of this."We share those clips on our group chat and discuss how people still remember GFRIEND and speak positively about us. We shall be on a stage someday, so I decided to practice extensively to meet the expectations.", SOWON said, expressing her will for the group's return.SOWON also mentioned VIVIZ, a group that three members from GFRIEND, EUNHA, SINB, and UMJI, formed."VIVIZ recently held a concert, and GFRIEND fans must have wished for us other GFRIEND members to join them on the stage.", she remarked, "But we did not participate. It was VIVIZ's concert, and they were the ones who should have the spotlight.""Plus, I believe it should be a full-fledged comeback if GFRIEND were to be performing with full members. Whatever you do, it's important how you start it. If it is going to happen, I want it right.", SOWON said.After talking about GFRIEND, SOWON revealed how much she wants the group's return."We have to have a stage with all the members. I could cry just from how desperately I want it.", she remarked.SOWON mentioned her recent appearance on MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', saying, "I went to assist Mijoo. After I danced to one of GFRIEND's songs there, I said, 'This is making me get emotional.'. It got Mijoo crying, and I cried, too. It dawned on me then how much I missed performing on stage as GFRIEND.", she added.GFRIEND debuted in 2015 and gained popularity with a string of hit tracks; however, the group has been on a hiatus since their exclusive contract with Source Music expired in 2021.The members have been pursuing different paths; EUNHA, SINB, and UMJI have formed a new group called VIVIZ, SOWON has been focusing on her acting career, and YERIN and YUJU have been active as solo artists.(Credit= 'kiu기우쌤' YouTube, 'gfriendofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)