[SBS Star] DARA Opens Up About Hidden Dates with Her Celebrity Boyfriend in 'Inkigayo' Hallway
Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member DARA talked about the time when she used to secretly meet her celebrity boyfriend in the hallway of "Inkigayo." 

On June 14, a new episode of singers Brian and Joon Park's YouTube show "XYOB" featuring DARA and hip-hop artist DIN DIN was unveiled online. 

In this episode, DARA shared details about her past dating life. 

When Brian asked, "I heard that you used to be a cyber lover. I don't even know what that means, but that's what I heard. Is that right?" DARA responded, "Yeah, I was. It basically meant that I only used to date online. We almost never met in person. We just texted each other—no video calls, just texts."

She further explained, "At that time, I was really scared of paparazzi, so I was too afraid to go out on dates. We never went on a trip together either. By the way, guys. This was a long time ago, like 10 to 15 years ago."
XYOB
XYOB
Listening to this, Joon Park curiously asked, "Where was the most secretive place you've ever gone on a real date then?"

After thinking for a moment, DARA replied, "It's probably the hallway of 'Inkigayo.'"

Surprised, the three guys exclaimed, "What? The hallway of 'Inkigayo'?! What an unexpected place to go on a date!"

Joon Park commented, "But I'm sure it wasn't secretive. At least your manager must've known. I mean, there must've been so many people around there!"

DARA explained, "Well, my manager didn't know, as I always just pretended I was going to the restroom. I would meet him in the corner."

Brian and Joon Park then suspected that the guy was a K-pop star who was active in the industry at the same time as her, so they asked if their guess was true.

DARA flashed a guilty smile and shrugged, avoiding a direct answer.
 

(Credit= 'JohnMaat' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
