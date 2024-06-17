뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Thought She Was Out of Reach" Lee Sang Yeob Recalls His Initial Impression of His Wife
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Thought She Was Out of Reach" Lee Sang Yeob Recalls His Initial Impression of His Wife

Published 2024.06.17 15:30 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Thought She Was Out of Reach" Lee Sang Yeob Recalls His Initial Impression of His Wife
Actor Lee Sang Yeob recalled the first time he saw his non-celebrity wife.

On the June 16 broadcast of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Gourmet Mukbang Trip' where cartoonist Huh Young-man talks with his guests over a delicious meal, Lee Sang Yeob appeared as a guest.

When the host asked Lee Sang Yeob, "You recently got married, right?", he replied, "Yes, I got married in March."

Then, the actor happily recounted how he first met his beloved spouse.

"A friend of mine introduced her to me. I got a picture of her, and she was so beautiful. She seemed to be very fancy, to the point where I believed she was out of reach.", Lee Sang Yeob said.

"Hey, many women would consider you out of reach for them. You are so good-looking.", Huh Young-man commented, which brought a shy smile to Lee Sang Yeob's face.
Lee Sang Yeob
The actor continued, "After seeing her picture, I couldn't stop looking at it every day. That's when I thought I should meet her, whether or not things turn out well between us.", the actor said, adding that is how he met his wife.

"Since the day we first met until we tied the knot, I've always made it a point to visit her after wrapping up the day's filming, no matter how early or late it ended.", Lee Sang Yeob fondly shared, expressing his deep affection for his wife.
Lee Sang Yeob
The actor shared an incident that happened on Couples' Day, a day in Korea dedicated to married couples.

"Yesterday (May 21) was Couples' Day. I didn't know about it until my wife sent me a message to celebrate the occasion. After reading her message, I felt I should get her some flowers. So I arranged for the flowers to be delivered to the restaurant where we were to have dinner.", he recalled.

"When I returned home without any flowers, my wife was disappointed. She said, 'Oh? No flowers for me?'. Even though I knew the misunderstanding would be soon over, I couldn't bear it. I wanted to let her know that I got flowers for her."

Lee Sang Yeob said he surprised his wife at the restaurant with a bouquet, and peace was restored between them.

"The two hours before we arrived at the restaurant were pretty tough.", Lee Sang Yeob added.
Lee Sang Yeob
(Credit= TV CHOSUN Gourmet Mukbang Trip, 'sangyeob' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지