[SBS Star] "I Thought She Was Out of Reach" Lee Sang Yeob Recalls His Initial Impression of His Wife

Actor Lee Sang Yeob recalled the first time he saw his non-celebrity wife.On the June 16 broadcast of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Gourmet Mukbang Trip' where cartoonist Huh Young-man talks with his guests over a delicious meal, Lee Sang Yeob appeared as a guest.When the host asked Lee Sang Yeob, "You recently got married, right?", he replied, "Yes, I got married in March."Then, the actor happily recounted how he first met his beloved spouse."A friend of mine introduced her to me. I got a picture of her, and she was so beautiful. She seemed to be very fancy, to the point where I believed she was out of reach.", Lee Sang Yeob said."Hey, many women would consider you out of reach for them. You are so good-looking.", Huh Young-man commented, which brought a shy smile to Lee Sang Yeob's face.The actor continued, "After seeing her picture, I couldn't stop looking at it every day. That's when I thought I should meet her, whether or not things turn out well between us.", the actor said, adding that is how he met his wife."Since the day we first met until we tied the knot, I've always made it a point to visit her after wrapping up the day's filming, no matter how early or late it ended.", Lee Sang Yeob fondly shared, expressing his deep affection for his wife.The actor shared an incident that happened on Couples' Day, a day in Korea dedicated to married couples."Yesterday (May 21) was Couples' Day. I didn't know about it until my wife sent me a message to celebrate the occasion. After reading her message, I felt I should get her some flowers. So I arranged for the flowers to be delivered to the restaurant where we were to have dinner.", he recalled."When I returned home without any flowers, my wife was disappointed. She said, 'Oh? No flowers for me?'. Even though I knew the misunderstanding would be soon over, I couldn't bear it. I wanted to let her know that I got flowers for her."Lee Sang Yeob said he surprised his wife at the restaurant with a bouquet, and peace was restored between them."The two hours before we arrived at the restaurant were pretty tough.", Lee Sang Yeob added.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Gourmet Mukbang Trip, 'sangyeob' Instagram)(SBS Star)