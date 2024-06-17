뉴스
[SBS Star] "Recently, He Has Been..." Song Ji-hyo Hints at Kim Jong-kook's Potential New Relationship
[SBS Star] "Recently, He Has Been..." Song Ji-hyo Hints at Kim Jong-kook's Potential New Relationship

Published 2024.06.17 12:05 Updated 2024.06.17 12:06
[SBS Star] "Recently, He Has Been..." Song Ji-hyo Hints at Kim Jong-kook's Potential New Relationship
Actress Song Ji-hyo shared why she believes singer Kim Jong-kook might be dating someone.

On June 15, a new video was uploaded on entertainer Ji Suk-jin's YouTube channel.

In this video, Song Ji-hyo was seen making some salmon and bulgogi sushi for Ji Suk-jin. 

As he watched her, Ji Suk-jin commented, "Among the single members on 'Running Man,' you and Jong-kook should get married. It's about time. As for Se Chan, I think he can still enjoy his single life a bit longer."

Song Ji-hyo agreed, saying, "Yeah, I'm with you. Se Chan should still have some fun with his life."
Song Ji-hyo
Song Ji-hyo
Ji Suk-jin then asked, "Jong-kook doesn't have a girlfriend right now, does he?" 

When Song Ji-hyo responded, "I think he does," Ji Suk-jin was surprised and asked, "Really? That's news to me! Does he really have a girlfriend? This is the first I've heard of it."

Song Ji-hyo then backtracked, saying, "Maybe not?" and Ji Suk-jin emphasized, "Hey, this is big news." 

Song Ji-hyo tried to calm the situation by saying, "I don't know for sure. I'm just saying that he might have one."

Ji Suk-jin asked, "Why do you think that anyway?" Song Ji-hyo replied, "Because Jong-kook seems to be less angry these days. He seems to laugh more."

"Oh, yeah. He has been laughing a lot lately. He usually doesn't laugh out loud much, but he definitely has been lately," Ji Suk-jin agreed.

Song Ji-hyo added, "Jong-kook's become much calmer recently as well. That's just my feeling though."

Ji Suk-jin added, "But whenever I talk to Kim Jong-kook on the phone, he's always either at the gym or at home," implying that he does not think Kim Jong-kook has a girlfriend.
 

(Credit= '지편한세상 [Jeeseokjin World]' YouTube, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
