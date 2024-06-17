[SBS Star] "Recently, He Has Been..." Song Ji-hyo Hints at Kim Jong-kook's Potential New Relationship

이미지 확대하기

Actress Song Ji-hyo shared why she believes singer Kim Jong-kook might be dating someone.On June 15, a new video was uploaded on entertainer Ji Suk-jin's YouTube channel.In this video, Song Ji-hyo was seen making some salmon and bulgogi sushi for Ji Suk-jin.As he watched her, Ji Suk-jin commented, "Among the single members on 'Running Man,' you and Jong-kook should get married. It's about time. As for Se Chan, I think he can still enjoy his single life a bit longer."Song Ji-hyo agreed, saying, "Yeah, I'm with you. Se Chan should still have some fun with his life."Ji Suk-jin then asked, "Jong-kook doesn't have a girlfriend right now, does he?"When Song Ji-hyo responded, "I think he does," Ji Suk-jin was surprised and asked, "Really? That's news to me! Does he really have a girlfriend? This is the first I've heard of it."Song Ji-hyo then backtracked, saying, "Maybe not?" and Ji Suk-jin emphasized, "Hey, this is big news."Song Ji-hyo tried to calm the situation by saying, "I don't know for sure. I'm just saying that he might have one."Ji Suk-jin asked, "Why do you think that anyway?" Song Ji-hyo replied, "Because Jong-kook seems to be less angry these days. He seems to laugh more.""Oh, yeah. He has been laughing a lot lately. He usually doesn't laugh out loud much, but he definitely has been lately," Ji Suk-jin agreed.Song Ji-hyo added, "Jong-kook's become much calmer recently as well. That's just my feeling though."Ji Suk-jin added, "But whenever I talk to Kim Jong-kook on the phone, he's always either at the gym or at home," implying that he does not think Kim Jong-kook has a girlfriend.(Credit= '지편한세상 [Jeeseokjin World]' YouTube, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)