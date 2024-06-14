뉴스
[SBS Star] Former Wonder Girls An So Hee Shares that She Disliked Being Called 'Everyone's Little Sister'
[SBS Star] Former Wonder Girls An So Hee Shares that She Disliked Being Called 'Everyone's Little Sister'

Published 2024.06.14
[SBS Star] Former Wonder Girls An So Hee Shares that She Disliked Being Called 'Everyone's Little Sister'
An So Hee, formerly of the K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, shared how much she disliked being referred to as "everyone's little sister" back in the day.

Recently, An So Hee sat down for a press interview at a café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul.

During the interview, An So Hee reflected on her career, from debuting as Wonder Girls in 2007 to transitioning to acting in 2015 after leaving the group.

An So Hee candidly discussed her experiences and growth over the years, "Back when I was with Wonder Girls, I didn't like being called 'mandu' or 'everyone's little sister.' I was young and didn't understand why people gave me those nicknames," she admitted. "At that age, it was confusing and somewhat frustrating."
An So Hee
Now, she feels she has come a long way from her K-pop star days. "These days, I feel people see me more as an actress. Teenagers today don’t even know that I used to be part of the K-pop industry. I'm happy they recognize me for my acting work," she said with a smile.

An So Hee also spoke about her personal growth and how she has learned to express herself better. 

"I try to express myself more now and make an effort to show a brighter side. Although I'm still more of a rational person than an emotional one, I think I've changed while working."
An So Hee
Reflecting on her time with Wonder Girls, she said, "When I was Wonder Girls, we were constantly active, with no rest. So, I didn't know how to interact with people."

She added, "After transitioning to acting though, I've found more ease compared to my time with Wonder Girls. The change of pace allowed me to reflect on how to interact with people more thoughtfully. I started to think more about my relationships and how to approach people in a more genuine way."

She concluded, "I try to meet various people and do more things every day. Meeting more and more good people naturally led to these changes."
An So Hee
(Credit= BH Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
