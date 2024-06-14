뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Says aespa WINTER Is Unlike Other K-Pop Stars He Has Met
Published 2024.06.14 17:42 Updated 2024.06.14 17:47 View Count
Entertainer Park Myung-soo praised WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa's personality to the skies.

On June 14, during his KBS Cool FM radio show, "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show," Park Myung-soo talked about his new character, Cha Eun-soo, and shared some behind-the-scenes stories.

Cha Eun-soo, dubbed a "face genius," is a character in a web series played by Park Myung-soo, modeled after boy group ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, who is often called a "face genius" for his stunning looks. 

This character is part of a humorous concept where Park Myung-soo, known for his comedic flair, takes on the persona of a strikingly handsome idol-turned-actor.

In a recent episode, Cha Eun-soo filmed a web drama alongside WINTER. The collaboration between Park Myung-soo and WINTER drew significant attention due to the contrast between the veteran entertainer and the rising K-pop star.
Discussing the shoot, Park Myung-soo said, "Honestly, a big group like aespa doesn't need to participate in something like this web series. But WINTER did, and let me tell you, she was incredibly passionate about it. I told her to take it easy and have fun, but she was so committed."

He continued, "She said, 'I don't like how I acted in this scene. Can we shoot it again? I'll even cover the extra costs!' That's the level of dedication she brought to something she didn’t have to be that serious about."

He added, "WINTER is not only beautiful but also a genuinely well-rounded person. She's unlike any K-pop star I've met before," expressing his admiration. 

"She has this rare combination of talent, humility and an incredible work ethic, which is truly refreshing to see in the industry."

Listeners of the radio show were touched by Park Myung-soo's praise for WINTER. Many fans took to social media to express their admiration for her dedication and character, reinforcing the positive image of the aespa member.
Later in the show, Park Myung-soo also mentioned Cha Eun-woo, the inspiration for his character, with a playful smile. 

"Cha Eun-woo is like a masterpiece sculpture. He should walk around with his face bandaged to avoid getting any scratches on his precious face," he joked. "It's almost unfair how perfect his features are. I sometimes wonder if he's real!"

(Credit= '채널훈훈' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
