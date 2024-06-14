뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Chae-young Reminisces About Hanging Out with Jun Ji Hyun·So Yu-jin During University Days
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Chae-young Reminisces About Hanging Out with Jun Ji Hyun·So Yu-jin During University Days

Published 2024.06.14 15:52 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Chae-young Reminisces About Hanging Out with Jun Ji Hyun·So Yu-jin During University Days
Actress Han Chae-young fondly reminisced about her university days, where she often spent time with fellow actresses Jun Ji Hyun and So Yu-jin around their campus.

On June 11 episode of SBS's "Four Men," Han Chae-young made a guest appearance, shedding light on the famous rumor that labeled her, Jun Ji Hyun and So Yu-jin as Dongguk University's Three Goddesses.

Lee Sang Min brought up the topic, remarking to Han Chae-young, "You've been in the spotlight since your college days. According to Kim Ho-young, a fellow alum from Dongguk University's Department of Theater and Film, the three of you were referred to as the Three Goddesses."

Tak Jae Hoon chimed in, acknowledging, "You were indeed very famous."
Four Men
Curious about their relationship, Kim Jun-ho asked, "Did you all attend the university together?" Han Chae-young nodded with a smile, confirming, "Yes, we did. We entered at the same time, so..."

Tak Jae Hoon, known for his playful skepticism, added, "Usually classmates are close, but considering all three of you are exceptionally beautiful, I wonder if you might have been rivals rather than friends."

Han Chae-young chuckled warmly in response, dispelling the notion, "No, not at all. We were actually very close during our university days. In our first year, we attended classes together and often went to a tteokbokki place together as well," recounting fond memories that surprised everyone present.

Im Woo-il, touched by the friendship, commented, "That's truly precious," shaking his head in admiration at their bond.
Four Men
Four Men
(Credit= SBS Four Men, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지