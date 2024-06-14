[SBS Star] Han Chae-young Reminisces About Hanging Out with Jun Ji Hyun·So Yu-jin During University Days

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Chae-young fondly reminisced about her university days, where she often spent time with fellow actresses Jun Ji Hyun and So Yu-jin around their campus.On June 11 episode of SBS's "Four Men," Han Chae-young made a guest appearance, shedding light on the famous rumor that labeled her, Jun Ji Hyun and So Yu-jin as Dongguk University's Three Goddesses.Lee Sang Min brought up the topic, remarking to Han Chae-young, "You've been in the spotlight since your college days. According to Kim Ho-young, a fellow alum from Dongguk University's Department of Theater and Film, the three of you were referred to as the Three Goddesses."Tak Jae Hoon chimed in, acknowledging, "You were indeed very famous."Curious about their relationship, Kim Jun-ho asked, "Did you all attend the university together?" Han Chae-young nodded with a smile, confirming, "Yes, we did. We entered at the same time, so..."Tak Jae Hoon, known for his playful skepticism, added, "Usually classmates are close, but considering all three of you are exceptionally beautiful, I wonder if you might have been rivals rather than friends."Han Chae-young chuckled warmly in response, dispelling the notion, "No, not at all. We were actually very close during our university days. In our first year, we attended classes together and often went to a tteokbokki place together as well," recounting fond memories that surprised everyone present.Im Woo-il, touched by the friendship, commented, "That's truly precious," shaking his head in admiration at their bond.(Credit= SBS Four Men, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)