[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Recalls Getting Into a Huge Fight with LeeTeuk in Bangkok

EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior reflected on a clash he had with the group's leader, LeeTeuk, during their time in Bangkok, Thailand.Recently, EunHyuk appeared as a guest on JULIE from girl group KISS OF LIFE's YouTube show "Musinsa Life."During their conversation, EunHyuk opened up about the challenges of being part of such a large group."We used to argue a lot," EunHyuk shared candidly. "We all grew up differently, so naturally, there were times when we didn't see eye to eye," he emphasized. "We really had our fair share of disagreements."He went on, "There were countless fights we went through. The ones that revealed to the public are just the tip of the iceberg."EunHyuk then recounted a particular incident involving LeeTeuk during their stay in Bangkok.Chuckling at the memory, EunHyuk recalled, "We were getting ready for a performance in our hotel room. It was me, LeeTeuk, ShinDong and SungMin. LeeTeuk was struggling to pick an outfit for the performance, and we were teasing him like, 'Try this one. No, that doesn't suit you at all. How about that one? Nah, that looks too old-fashioned.'"Describing the escalation, he continued, "Suddenly, LeeTeuk snapped, shouting, 'That's enough! Stop it!' He could be unpredictable sometimes. At first, I thought he was joking. So, I said, 'Look, guys. He's sulking.' But then, LeeTeuk kicked the door open and hit me on the neck."EunHyuk also shared how they resolved their differences afterward."After returning to Korea, ShinDong brought some fried chicken and drinks, and we met at Han River," EunHyuk explained."But LeeTeuk and I don't drink. So, ShinDong ended up finishing all the drinks himself while LeeTeuk and I talked things out. It helped us patch things up."(Credit= 'MUSINSA TV' YouTube, 'xxteukxx' Instagram)(SBS Star)