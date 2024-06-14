뉴스
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Insisted Byeon Woo-seok Act Despite Him Being Self-Conscious About His Height
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Insisted Byeon Woo-seok Act Despite Him Being Self-Conscious About His Height

Published 2024.06.14
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Insisted Byeon Woo-seok Act Despite Him Being Self-Conscious About His Height
Entertainer Hong Seok-chun revealed his special connection with model-turned-actor Byeon Woo-seok, who is currently enjoying peak popularity with the series "Lovely Runner."

On June 13 episode of tvN's show "Whatcha Up to," the cast members Kim Hee-seon, Lee Su-geun, Lee Eunji and YOUNGHOON visited Hannam-dong in Seoul.

While having a meal together, they spontaneously called Hong Seok-chu, actress Joo Hyunyoung, and CHANSUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM to join them.

The three stars happily agreed, and once they arrived, the conversation flowed naturally.
Hong Seok-chun
During their chat, Lee Eunji curiously asked Hong Seok-chun, "By the way, how do you know Byeon Woo-seok?"

Hong Seok-chun replied, "Woo-seok used to come here often before he became famous, back when he was modeling."

The location he referred to was a studio in Hong Seok-chun's building in Itaewon, which used to be his restaurant.

Hong Seok-chun continued, "Back then, I would tell him, 'Woo-seok, you have to get into acting! You have a face made for it!' But he would say, 'Hyung, I'm too tall. I'm like 190 cm.' So I told him, 'No! New actresses are getting taller too. And your face is perfect for acting, seriously!' I insisted he start acting."
Hong Seok-chun
Hearing this, Kim Hee-seon asked, "Is there a specific face for acting?"

Hong Seok-chun explained, "Yes, there is. There's a face meant to be a lead. In a 60-minute drama, the lead has to carry 40 minutes. Otherwise, people will change the channel."

Then Hong Seok-chun told Kim Hee-seon, "Hee-seon, you used to be responsible for like 50 minutes of a drama."

Embarrassed, Kim Hee-seon responded with a shy "Uh... Umm..." making everyone laugh.

Hong Seok-chun added, "In the past, even if it was only Hee-seon's face was on screen from start to finish, people wouldn't change the channel. That's how attractive you have to be. So, your eyes, smile and voice all have to be perfect."
Hong Seok-chun
(Credit= tvN Whatcha Up to, Lovely Runner) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
