[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Recounts an Episode When His Photo Was Mistaken for BTS JIN's & Went Viral

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Sang Yeob shared an episode where he was mistaken for JIN, a K-pop boy group BTS member.On the June 12 broadcast of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Lee Sang Yeob appeared as one of the guests.During the show, the host, comedian Yoo Se Yoon, brought up an interesting topic with Lee Sang Yeob; he asked the actor about the attention he received for resembling a world-class star."He kind of reminds me of Stephen Chow, the Hong Kong actor.", added another host, comedian Kim Gu-ra.Lee Sang Yeob explained, "Last year, I posted a photo of myself on Instagram without adding any caption. Suddenly, the post exploded with an overwhelming number of likes. And there even were reports about the photo.""However, the reports said that the person in the photo was BTS JIN, not me. I wondered what was going on.", he recalled."And then, Seok-jin (JIN's real name)'s older brother left a comment on my post, saying, 'Oh...?', which fueled the growing suspicion (that the person in the photo was JIN).""Because of that photo, I was making headlines such as, 'Lee Sang Yeob Under Controversy Over Instagram Post'. I mean, what's the controversy here? I just posted my photo!", Lee Sang Yeob exclaimed.When the mentioned photo was unveiled in the studio, everyone expressed their surprise, saying, "Wow, you do look a lot like him!", and, "It's because you're both good-looking men.""And I was wearing a cap, so...", Lee Sang Yeob added; the actor mentioned that he has also been compared to ERIC of K-pop boy group SHINHWA, singer Park Hyun-bin, and another singer Hwang Chi Yeul.The actor revealed that he and JIN are close; he said he visited the BTS member during his military duty."After the photo went viral, I was worried that JIN might think I was using him. So I spoke with him about it, and he said he was okay with it.", Lee Sang Yeob concluded.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)