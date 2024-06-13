뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Recounts an Episode When His Photo Was Mistaken for BTS JIN's & Went Viral
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Recounts an Episode When His Photo Was Mistaken for BTS JIN's & Went Viral

Published 2024.06.13 20:01 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Recounts an Episode When His Photo Was Mistaken for BTS JIN's & Went Viral
Actor Lee Sang Yeob shared an episode where he was mistaken for JIN, a K-pop boy group BTS member.

On the June 12 broadcast of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Lee Sang Yeob appeared as one of the guests.

During the show, the host, comedian Yoo Se Yoon, brought up an interesting topic with Lee Sang Yeob; he asked the actor about the attention he received for resembling a world-class star.

"He kind of reminds me of Stephen Chow, the Hong Kong actor.", added another host, comedian Kim Gu-ra.
Lee Sang Yeob & JIN
Lee Sang Yeob explained, "Last year, I posted a photo of myself on Instagram without adding any caption. Suddenly, the post exploded with an overwhelming number of likes. And there even were reports about the photo."

"However, the reports said that the person in the photo was BTS JIN, not me. I wondered what was going on.", he recalled.

"And then, Seok-jin (JIN's real name)'s older brother left a comment on my post, saying, 'Oh...?', which fueled the growing suspicion (that the person in the photo was JIN)."

"Because of that photo, I was making headlines such as, 'Lee Sang Yeob Under Controversy Over Instagram Post'. I mean, what's the controversy here? I just posted my photo!", Lee Sang Yeob exclaimed.
Lee Sang Yeob & JIN
When the mentioned photo was unveiled in the studio, everyone expressed their surprise, saying, "Wow, you do look a lot like him!", and, "It's because you're both good-looking men."

"And I was wearing a cap, so...", Lee Sang Yeob added; the actor mentioned that he has also been compared to ERIC of K-pop boy group SHINHWA, singer Park Hyun-bin, and another singer Hwang Chi Yeul.

The actor revealed that he and JIN are close; he said he visited the BTS member during his military duty.

"After the photo went viral, I was worried that JIN might think I was using him. So I spoke with him about it, and he said he was okay with it.", Lee Sang Yeob concluded.
Lee Sang Yeob & JIN
(Credit= MBC Radio Star)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지