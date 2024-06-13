[SBS Star] "Come & Have Your Meal!" Ryu Su Young Reveals How He Ends Fights with Wife Park Ha Seon

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Su Young talked about his married life with actress Park Ha Seon.On the June 12 broadcast of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Ryu Su Young guested and shared his passion for cooking, which has been gaining attention lately.After Ryu Su Young joined a TV show showcasing celebrities sharing their own unique cooking recipes and skills four years ago, he has delighted viewers with numerous fool-proof recipes."So far, I've shared around 300 recipes.", Ryu Su Young said when the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, asked how many recipes he has shared."I drained my repertory long ago, maybe with my 60th recipe. Since then, I have been reading cookbooks, always looking for fresh approaches, and analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of various recipes from others.", Ryu Su Young said.Ryu Su Young shared on the show that his wife, Park Ha Seon, has been helping him develop recipes."She's been trying out A LOT of dishes I made. She has been suffering.", Ryu Su Young said and chuckled."Trying the dish either the first time or twice is okay. But it's difficult when you have to have the same meal over and over.", the actor added, appreciating Park Ha Seon's help.He continued, "While perfecting my jeyukbokkeum (Korean dish made by stir-frying pork) recipe, I made the dish for four weeks straight. To this day, Park Ha Seon stays away from jeyukbokkeum."Drawing from his own experiences, Ryu Su Young discussed the significance of a meal."During my younger years, whenever I felt exhausted, faced challenges, or experienced disappointment from a difficult day on set, my mother would knock at the door of my room and tell me to have a meal before I go to sleep.", he remarked."After enjoying the warm dinner she made for me, I started to feel better, opened up about my day, and then everything suddenly felt okay. I had some difficult times. But I managed to get through them well, thanks to my family and the meals we shared.""Now, even after my wife and I had a big argument, I always make a meal for us and say, 'Come and have your meal!'. She then gives me a side eye, takes a bite of the dish, and says, 'Hmm... It's quite tasty.'. And the fight is over, just like that.", Ryu Su Young said with a wide smile, adding they always try to have meals together.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, MBC FM4U)(SBS Star)