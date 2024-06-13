[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Tells What It Was Like When His Drama Became a Hit in His Middle School Days

이미지 확대하기

Yeo Jin Goo shared what it was like being a middle school student when his project 'Moon Embracing the Sun' became a huge hit.Yeo Jin Goo guested on the June 11 episode of entertainer Hong Seok-chun's YouTube show.Hong Seok-chun recalled his first encounter with Yeo Jin Goo during their appearance on a television show in 2018; "The first time I met him, I thought I saw a halo coming from his back.", he fondly said.One of Yeo Jin Goo's representative works, MBC's drama 'Moon Embracing the Sun' (2012), came up during the show.In 'Moon Embracing the Sun', the popular drama that garnered a high viewership rate, Yeo Jin Goo portrayed the younger version of 'Lee Hwon', the main character played by actor Kim Soo Hyun.When asked whether he felt under pressure after the conclusion of 'Moon Embracing the Sun' due to its overwhelming success, Yeo Jin Goo replied, "At that time, I was quite perplexed.""School started; I went there as I always would have, but everyone saw me differently. I mean, the principal came by my classroom to talk to me.", the actor recalled, saying that he was in the third grade of middle school when 'Moon Embracing the Sun' aired."Oh, wow. You were in the third grade of middle school when you were serving that level of acting?", Hong Seok-chun exclaimed, expressing his surprise."To be precise, I was in the second grade when I performed the part in the drama.", Yeo Jin Goo shared with a smile, "I started acting when I was eight. This year marks my 20th year in the industry."During the show, Yeo Jin Goo said he had some tough times in his 20 years of acting."I began my acting career at a young age. So it started all fun. But after some time, I started to aim for better and developed a sense of responsibility towards my performance.", the actor revealed, "After I started feeling that way, there were many moments when I found acting challenging."Yeo Jin Goo continued, "Many sunbae actors told me that I don't have to feel as pressured because, after all, a project's success lies in the hands of the audience. But I just can't stop hoping for more people to watch my project."(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube, MBC Moon Embracing the Sun)(SBS Star)