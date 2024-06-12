뉴스
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Imagines Daughter Na-eun Getting Married in the Future; Tells How He Would Feel
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Imagines Daughter Na-eun Getting Married in the Future; Tells How He Would Feel

Published 2024.06.12 18:40
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Imagines Daughter Na-eun Getting Married in the Future; Tells How He Would Feel
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok seemed to be feeling a little sad as he thought about his daughter Na-eun's future wedding.

On June 11, SBS' television show 'Whenever Possible' aired the final episode of its first season; in the show, the cast members meet people from various professions with stories to share.

This episode featured entertainers Ji Suk-jin and Jo Hye-ryun, who joined hosts Yu Jae Seok and actor Yoo Yeon Seok as they visited Shindang-dong (a neighborhood in Seoul) to meet the guests.

With the arrival of Ji Suk-jin and Jo Hye-ryun, known for their talkative nature, the show quickly became filled with lively conversation.

"I got a bit nervous when I heard you guys were joining us on the show today. I wondered if I could even get a chance to speak.", Yoo Yeon Seok said and chuckled.
Yu Jae Seok
Yu Jae Seok informed Ji Suk-jin and Jo Hye-ryun that this would be the last episode of the show's first season.

Jo Hye-ryun expressed, "I think you guys should keep it going. There aren't any other shows like this that inspire people to have hope. And I was impressed with how sincere Yoo Yeon Seok was on the show."; Yoo Yeon Seok shyly smiled in response.

The four of them could not stop talking; as Yu Jae Seok said, "Now we really have to go.", they finally proceeded to meet the guests.
Yu Jae Seok
The first guest they met was an aerobics instructor at a community service center; during their conversation, she mentioned that her daughter was getting married next month.

Yu Jae Seok asked, "Wow, how does that feel? I've been wondering how parents feel when their children get married."

"I've been experiencing mixed emotions. My daughter is the only child I have.", she replied, adding, "Our family and the groom's side of the family recently had a gathering. My husband, who is usually quiet, said, 'Please take good care of my daughter.', bursting into tears."
Yu Jae Seok
After hearing her story, Ji Suk-jin turned to Yu Jae Seok, a father of a son and a daughter.

"Imagine your youngest child getting married in the future, although she's little now. Wouldn't you feel a bit down?", he asked.

After a moment, Yu Jae Seok said, "Wow, I think I would."
Yu Jae Seok
Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok married former announcer Na Kyung-eun in 2008; the couple welcomed their son, Ji-ho, in 2010 and daughter Na-eun in 2018.

(Credit= SBS Whenever Possible)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
