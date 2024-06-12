[SBS Star] Kim So Won Shares How Mijoo "Abandoned" Her After Starting to Date Song Bum-keun

이미지 확대하기

Kim So Won of disbanded K-pop girl group GFRIEND opened up about how her friend Mijoo from another disbanded girl group Lovelyz "abandoned" her after starting a relationship with goalkeeper Song Bum-keun.On June 8 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," the cast hosted an indoor flea market.Among the guests was Kim So Won, who was warmly welcomed by Mijoo upon her arrival.Seeing their enthusiastic greeting, Yu Jae Seok remarked, "I heard you two are very close."Kim So Won confirmed, "Yes, we are. But we haven't seen each other much lately."Mijoo, laughing awkwardly, explained, "Yeah, we didn't meet up as much after I started my relationship."Kim So Won then jokingly added, "She abandoned me after she started dating!"Curious about their friendship, the "Hangout with Yoo" members asked how they became close.Mijoo explained, "So Won is actually younger than I am, but we're really good friends. We often used to promote our albums around the same time."Later, while Kim So Won was shopping, Yu Jae Suk asked her, "I love all of GFRIEND's songs. I'm sorry to ask this while you're shopping, but could you perform a bit of GFRIEND's songs for us?"Kim So Won replied, "Oh, it's been so long, like three to four years. I've forgotten the moves, but I'll try to remember as much as I can."Despite her initial hesitation, Kim So Won immediately showcased a flawless dance performance as soon as the music started.Back on April 18, Mijoo and Song Bum-keun officially confirmed their relationship following swirling rumors about their romantic involvement.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)