[SBS Star] Chun Woo Hee Tells Her Experience Portraying Romance with Jang Ki Yong in 'The Atypical Family'

Actress Chun Woo Hee shared what portraying romance with 'The Atypical Family' co-star Jang Ki Yong was like.On June 11, a news outlet posted an interview with Chun Woo Hee where she discussed her recently concluded project, 'The Atypical Family'.JTBC's drama 'The Atypical Family' tells the story of 'Bok Gwi-ju' (Jang Ki Yong) and his family, who have superpowers.Chun Woo Hee played 'Do Da-hae', a mysterious woman who barges into the family's life and brings changes; in the later part of 'The Atypical Family' where the romance between 'Do Da-hae' and 'Bok Gwi-ju' peaked, the actress perfectly portrays the character's lovable qualities."Filming this project was incredibly enjoyable.", Chun Woo Hee said, "From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to thank director Jo Hyun-tak, the entire staff crew, and my co-actors; you guys gave me the energy to complete 'Do Da-hae'. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the viewers who followed every episode and showed their love and support.""My main focus while filming the early stages of the story was depicting 'Do Da-hae' as a hard-to-read character, making it challenging to discern whether she is being truthful or deceptive. I thought it was important to gradually establish emotional connections and relationships to fully engage the viewers when the undisclosed past of 'Do Da-hae' is unveiled.""Although the genre of this drama is fantasy, I tried to portray my character in a more realistic manner than ever before. For the viewers to truly empathize with the characters and the entire story, I thought 'Do Da-hae' should be a grounded and relatable character.", the actress expressed.About what it was like portraying romance with Jang Ki Yong in the drama, Chun Woo Hee said, "I find myself having more fun with romance acting the more I do it. It was my first time working with Jang Ki Yong, and it couldn't have been better.""Jang Ki Yong always maintained a focused demeanor during filming, which allowed us to create some amazing scenes together. When discussing how our movements and emotions on scenes should be, we freely exchanged our opinions, valuing each other's perspectives. Our personalities and attitudes towards work matched, and it really enhanced our chemistry on the drama.", she added contently.(Credit= JTBC The Atypical Family, 'thousand_wooo' Instagram)(SBS Star)