뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Chun Woo Hee Tells Her Experience Portraying Romance with Jang Ki Yong in 'The Atypical Family'
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Chun Woo Hee Tells Her Experience Portraying Romance with Jang Ki Yong in 'The Atypical Family'

Published 2024.06.11 18:26 Updated 2024.06.11 18:29 View Count
[SBS Star] Chun Woo Hee Tells Her Experience Portraying Romance with Jang Ki Yong in 'The Atypical Family'
Actress Chun Woo Hee shared what portraying romance with 'The Atypical Family' co-star Jang Ki Yong was like.

On June 11, a news outlet posted an interview with Chun Woo Hee where she discussed her recently concluded project, 'The Atypical Family'.

JTBC's drama 'The Atypical Family' tells the story of 'Bok Gwi-ju' (Jang Ki Yong) and his family, who have superpowers.

Chun Woo Hee played 'Do Da-hae', a mysterious woman who barges into the family's life and brings changes; in the later part of 'The Atypical Family' where the romance between 'Do Da-hae' and 'Bok Gwi-ju' peaked, the actress perfectly portrays the character's lovable qualities.
Chun Woo Hee & Jang Ki Yong
"Filming this project was incredibly enjoyable.", Chun Woo Hee said, "From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to thank director Jo Hyun-tak, the entire staff crew, and my co-actors; you guys gave me the energy to complete 'Do Da-hae'. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the viewers who followed every episode and showed their love and support."

"My main focus while filming the early stages of the story was depicting 'Do Da-hae' as a hard-to-read character, making it challenging to discern whether she is being truthful or deceptive. I thought it was important to gradually establish emotional connections and relationships to fully engage the viewers when the undisclosed past of 'Do Da-hae' is unveiled."

"Although the genre of this drama is fantasy, I tried to portray my character in a more realistic manner than ever before. For the viewers to truly empathize with the characters and the entire story, I thought 'Do Da-hae' should be a grounded and relatable character.", the actress expressed.
Chun Woo Hee & Jang Ki Yong
About what it was like portraying romance with Jang Ki Yong in the drama, Chun Woo Hee said, "I find myself having more fun with romance acting the more I do it. It was my first time working with Jang Ki Yong, and it couldn't have been better."

"Jang Ki Yong always maintained a focused demeanor during filming, which allowed us to create some amazing scenes together. When discussing how our movements and emotions on scenes should be, we freely exchanged our opinions, valuing each other's perspectives. Our personalities and attitudes towards work matched, and it really enhanced our chemistry on the drama.", she added contently.
Chun Woo Hee & Jang Ki Yong
(Credit= JTBC The Atypical Family, 'thousand_wooo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지