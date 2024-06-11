뉴스
[SBS Star] HyunA Tears Up as She Opens Up About Her Concerns as a K-Pop Artist
[SBS Star] HyunA Tears Up as She Opens Up About Her Concerns as a K-Pop Artist
K-pop artist HyunA shed tears as she voiced her career-related concerns.

On June 9, HyunA appeared as a guest on singer/actress Uhm Junghwa's YouTube show "Umaizing Date."

During their conversation, Uhm Junghwa reminisced about the busy days of her singing career, saying, "I wondered if that hectic life of mine would ever end. But it did. At some point, I found myself so free that I was just relaxing at home, watching TV."

HyunA empathized, saying, "I've been feeling that lately. I mean, I'm never going to be up here forever."

She continued, "I want to learn how to come down gracefully for my fans. And I hope that when I do come down, I won't feel sad."

Listening to this, Uhm Junghwa said, "Well, you don't have to come down. Just continue staying there."
HyunA
HyunA
Suddenly, HyunA started tearing up, making Uhm Junghwa emotional as well.

After sharing an emotional moment together, Uhm Junghwa remarked, "It's surprising that you're already having such thoughts."

HyunA continued to shed tears, saying, "It feels like I'm at a time when I keep wondering, 'Can I keep pulling this off well?'"

She went on, "Our meeting happened at the lowest point in my life. The song 'ATTITUDE' in my recent album is a song that I made after seeing you. It reflects your attitude."

She added, "I met you when I constantly thought to myself, 'What should I do next? There's nothing to do.' But you gave me inspiration. It was fascinating. I was so fed up and tired of everything when I met you. Meeting you was like finding a four-leaf clover. I feel very lucky to have found someone like you. Thank you, unnie."
 

