[SBS Star] "Even When We're 100 Years Old..." TWICE SANA & NAYEON Express Their Affection for the Group

Published 2024.06.11 14:58 View Count
SANA and NAYEON of the K-pop girl group TWICE expressed their deep affection for the group.

On June 7, NAYEON appeared on SANA's YouTube show, "Fridge Interview."

During their conversation, SANA shared her wish, saying, "I want to be TWICE until I die. Even if I don't perform from 90 to 100 years old, I want to always remain as TWICE."

NAYEON agreed and added, "Yeah, it's the same for me. I feel like we'll all look pretty even when we're grandmothers."

SANA nodded and said, "I think our children will look beautiful. I can't wait to see all of them! Whether they're sons or daughters, they'll be beautiful. I'm sure of that."
After sharing a laugh, NAYEON reflected, "In the past, I took being part of TWICE for granted. But now, there's always a fear that we could lose TWICE if we're not careful. That's the scariest thing for me. But that fear of losing it has helped us keep our group together this long."

SANA said, "Honestly, I think it was a miracle that all of us renewed our contracts. The fact that all 9 members came together as one whole team felt like a real miracle."

She continued, "If TWICE were not complete, like if some members left, I think I would cry every night for years."

SANA added, "You know, there's something about the emotions that come late at night, right? When I look at photos of us together at night, I end up crying every time."

NAYEON also shared her love for the team, saying, "I recently cried reading the comments on our 'Killing Voice' video too."
 

Debuted in October 2015, all nine members of TWICE renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment in 2022.

It is common for K-pop groups to either disband, sign with different agencies, or shift focus to individual activities after their initial 7-year contract with their company.

(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
