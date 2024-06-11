[SBS Star] Joo Woo Jae Complains About Long-Buried Past Coming to Light with Byeon Woo-seok's Fame

이미지 확대하기

Model Joo Woo Jae playfully complained about his hidden past being unveiled due to model-turned-actor Byeon Woo-seok's rising fame.On the June 8 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," the members were seen holding a flea market.While discussing clothes and accessories, Joo Woo Jae mentioned the popularity of his close friends Byeon Woo-seok and model-turned-actor Jang Ki Yong.Yu Jae Seok said to Joo Woo Jae, "You've been in the spotlight lately as Woo-seok's popularity has risen. I saw photos from your old modeling days the other day."In response, Joo Woo Jae expressed his mixed feelings, saying, "As Woo-seok and Ki Yong have become really popular these days, I'm also getting more attention. My hidden past is unwantedly being uncovered at the moment," with a bitter smile.Referring to an old photo of Joo Woo Jae, Byeon Woo-seok and Jang Ki Yong taken together, Yu Jae Seok joked, "Why are you in there anyway? By the way, the photo kind of looks like a scene from a high school horror movie," causing everyone to laugh.Among Byeon Woo-seok's fans, there is a saying that where there is Byeon Woo-seok, there is Joo Woo Jae, calling it the "Woo Jae ghost story."Mijoo commented, "You must feel a bit upset because people don't like you in the same way as they like them."This comment made Joo Woo Jae burst into laughter; he then tried to pretend to be okay, saying, "It's fine. I'm not upset at all."Yy Jae Seok then told him, "Just so you know, HAHA here genuinely loves Woo-seok. He really likes him."HAHA explained, "Oh, I've met him recently, and he was such a great guy."Joo Woo Jae bluntly said to HAHA, "You always just attach yourself to anyone who's popular, regardless of their personality!"(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)