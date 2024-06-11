[SBS Star] Joo Woo Jae Complains About Long-Buried Past Coming to Light with Byeon Woo-seok's Fame

On the June 8 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," the members were seen holding a flea market.
While discussing clothes and accessories, Joo Woo Jae mentioned the popularity of his close friends Byeon Woo-seok and model-turned-actor Jang Ki Yong.
Yu Jae Seok said to Joo Woo Jae, "You've been in the spotlight lately as Woo-seok's popularity has risen. I saw photos from your old modeling days the other day."
In response, Joo Woo Jae expressed his mixed feelings, saying, "As Woo-seok and Ki Yong have become really popular these days, I'm also getting more attention. My hidden past is unwantedly being uncovered at the moment," with a bitter smile.
Referring to an old photo of Joo Woo Jae, Byeon Woo-seok and Jang Ki Yong taken together, Yu Jae Seok joked, "Why are you in there anyway? By the way, the photo kind of looks like a scene from a high school horror movie," causing everyone to laugh.
Mijoo commented, "You must feel a bit upset because people don't like you in the same way as they like them."
This comment made Joo Woo Jae burst into laughter; he then tried to pretend to be okay, saying, "It's fine. I'm not upset at all."
Yy Jae Seok then told him, "Just so you know, HAHA here genuinely loves Woo-seok. He really likes him."
HAHA explained, "Oh, I've met him recently, and he was such a great guy."
Joo Woo Jae bluntly said to HAHA, "You always just attach yourself to anyone who's popular, regardless of their personality!"
