[SBS Star] Joo Woo Jae Complains About Long-Buried Past Coming to Light with Byeon Woo-seok's Fame
Published 2024.06.11 11:50 Updated 2024.06.11 11:51 View Count
Model Joo Woo Jae playfully complained about his hidden past being unveiled due to model-turned-actor Byeon Woo-seok's rising fame. 

On the June 8 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," the members were seen holding a flea market.

While discussing clothes and accessories, Joo Woo Jae mentioned the popularity of his close friends Byeon Woo-seok and model-turned-actor Jang Ki Yong.

Yu Jae Seok said to Joo Woo Jae, "You've been in the spotlight lately as Woo-seok's popularity has risen. I saw photos from your old modeling days the other day."

In response, Joo Woo Jae expressed his mixed feelings, saying, "As Woo-seok and Ki Yong have become really popular these days, I'm also getting more attention. My hidden past is unwantedly being uncovered at the moment," with a bitter smile.

Referring to an old photo of Joo Woo Jae, Byeon Woo-seok and Jang Ki Yong taken together, Yu Jae Seok joked, "Why are you in there anyway? By the way, the photo kind of looks like a scene from a high school horror movie," causing everyone to laugh.
Among Byeon Woo-seok's fans, there is a saying that where there is Byeon Woo-seok, there is Joo Woo Jae, calling it the "Woo Jae ghost story."

Mijoo commented, "You must feel a bit upset because people don't like you in the same way as they like them."

This comment made Joo Woo Jae burst into laughter; he then tried to pretend to be okay, saying, "It's fine. I'm not upset at all."

Yy Jae Seok then told him, "Just so you know, HAHA here genuinely loves Woo-seok. He really likes him."

HAHA explained, "Oh, I've met him recently, and he was such a great guy."

Joo Woo Jae bluntly said to HAHA, "You always just attach yourself to anyone who's popular, regardless of their personality!"
(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, tvN Lovely Runner) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
