[SBS Star] Taiwanese Sasaeng Fans Press Every Button in Hotel Elevator to Find Byeon Woo-seok

On June 9, a Taiwanese media outlet reported on the frenzy surrounding Byeon Woo-seok following his arrival in Taiwan.
In their report, they said, "Byeon Woo-seok held a two-day fan meeting in Taiwan, meeting thousands of Taiwanese fans. As soon as he set foot in the country, he was wildly welcomed. The lines for his special photo booth were so long that some people couldn't take photos even after waiting for hours, as the department store closed."
A journalist on site reported, "When I arrived around 6 PM, the end of the line was already out of sight. The onsite staff informed late-arriving fans that given the 10-minute photo session slots, they could only accommodate people until 10 PM and suggested they visit another time."
Despite being followed everywhere, Byeon Woo-seok tried to take care of his fans.
After his fan meeting, he headed to a hot pot restaurant. As a number of fans gathered around the restaurant, he said to have smiled and expressed his gratitude to them.
Starting in Taiwan, he will continue with fan meetings in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, and will hold a fan meeting in Korea at Jangchung Arena in Seoul this July.
(Credit= 'byeonwooseok' Instagram)
(SBS Star)