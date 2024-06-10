뉴스
[SBS Star] Taiwanese Sasaeng Fans Press Every Button in Hotel Elevator to Find Byeon Woo-seok
[SBS Star] Taiwanese Sasaeng Fans Press Every Button in Hotel Elevator to Find Byeon Woo-seok

Published 2024.06.10 18:50
[SBS Star] Taiwanese Sasaeng Fans Press Every Button in Hotel Elevator to Find Byeon Woo-seok
Actor Byeon Woo-seok is experiencing phenomenal popularity in Taiwan, almost to an overwhelming degree.

On June 9, a Taiwanese media outlet reported on the frenzy surrounding Byeon Woo-seok following his arrival in Taiwan.

In their report, they said, "Byeon Woo-seok held a two-day fan meeting in Taiwan, meeting thousands of Taiwanese fans. As soon as he set foot in the country, he was wildly welcomed. The lines for his special photo booth were so long that some people couldn't take photos even after waiting for hours, as the department store closed."

A journalist on site reported, "When I arrived around 6 PM, the end of the line was already out of sight. The onsite staff informed late-arriving fans that given the 10-minute photo session slots, they could only accommodate people until 10 PM and suggested they visit another time."
Byeon Woo-seok
The report also mentioned, "Some sasaeng (overly-obsessive) fans not only booked dozens of cars in a day to follow Byeon Woo-seok around but also reserved rooms at his hotel, pressing the elevator buttons on each floor to find him."

Despite being followed everywhere, Byeon Woo-seok tried to take care of his fans. 

After his fan meeting, he headed to a hot pot restaurant. As a number of fans gathered around the restaurant, he said to have smiled and expressed his gratitude to them. 
Byeon Woo-seok
Byeon Woo-seok recently starred as Ryu Sun-jae in the series "Lovely Runner," which ended last month and significantly contributed to his current surge in popularity.

Starting in Taiwan, he will continue with fan meetings in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, and will hold a fan meeting in Korea at Jangchung Arena in Seoul this July.

(Credit= 'byeonwooseok' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
