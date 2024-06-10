[SBS Star] 'Lee Sang Soon♥' Lee Hyo-ri Says, "My Husband Doesn't Really Notice When I Cry"

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Hyo-ri was overcome with emotion while having dinner with her mom and shared that her husband, singer Lee Sang Soon, does not notice when she cries.On June 9, a new episode of JTBC's television show 'Mom, Would You Go on a Trip Alone with Me?' (literal translation) aired; this episode featured Lee Hyo-ri and her mother on the third day of their trip.The mother and daughter returned to their lodging for dinner; Lee Hyo-ri's mom decided to make squid broth for the singer, just like she used to 30 years ago.Lee Hyo-ri said she missed this broth on the first day of their trip, adding, "People don't usually make broth with a squid, though."; her mom explained that making broth was the affordable choice to feed their sizable family in their financial struggles."It's been quite a while since I last had the squid broth, and I kind of want to have it again.", Lee Hyo-ri said, "It might not be a pleasant memory for my mom, but I'd like to taste it and think about the old times. And I'd like her to show me how to make it for the future."The singer shared what it was like watching her mom cook: "It was like watching a little child preparing a meal. Now that I'm all grown up, my mother seemed tiny. Watching her restlessly and hastily making the broth, I thought it must have been the same when my mother prepared our family dinners when I was young. It was lovely but also slightly sad."Lee Hyo-ri sampled the broth and became overcome with emotion; she quickly left the kitchen and retreated to a room, where she silently shed tears.After a while, Lee Hyo-ri joined her mother at the table.As they began their meal, Lee Hyo-ri's mother noticed that the singer was about to cry and asked, "What's making you so emotional?"; it made Lee Hyo-ri cry again."Just have this meal and release any built-up sadness, okay? Enjoy it. This is the first time I have prepared you a dish in a long time.", Lee Hyo-ri's mom added, trying to console her daughter."The flavor brought back some old memories.", Lee Hyo-ri said, "They're not bad memories. Good memories. Fond ones.""I can't quite put into words the reason behind my tears. The broth tasted the same as it used to be. The moment I tasted it, indescribable emotions rushed into me.", Lee Hyo-ri stated during her separate interview."Mom, you noticed me crying right away.", Lee Hyo-ri said, then mentioned her husband, Lee Sang Soon; "He doesn't really notice it when I cry, and that makes me feel comfortable around him."When her mom asked Lee Hyo-ri if she ever felt disappointed when he did not notice her tears, the singer responded, "Not really. I'd prefer him not knowing that. I appreciate his lack of sensitivity because it allows me to cry alone and pretend like nothing happened.""Just cry when you feel like crying. Letting it all out feels so much better.", Lee Hyo-ri's mom told her.(Credit= JTBC Mom, Would You Go on a Trip Alone with Me?, 'lee_hyolee' Instagram)(SBS Star)