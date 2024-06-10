뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Remembers His Fan's Name from 12 Years Ago; He Also Gives Her a Hug
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Remembers His Fan's Name from 12 Years Ago; He Also Gives Her a Hug

Published 2024.06.10 11:51 Updated 2024.06.10 11:52
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Remembers His Fan's Name from 12 Years Ago; He Also Gives Her a Hug
Actor Park Bo Gum surprised everybody by remembering the name of a fan from 12 years ago.

On June 6, Park Bo Gum attended a stage greeting event for his movie "Wonderland" at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul.

Alongside Park Bo Gum, another lead actor Suzy and director Kim Tae-yong were also present at the event.
Park Bo Gum
During the event, Park Bo Gum interacted with the audience to decide who would receive his special gift.

When the chosen audience member ran toward Park Bo Gum, he called out her name, looking all surprised. 

It turned out that this audience member had been a fan of Park Bo Gum for 12 years.

Recognizing the longtime fan, Park Bo Gum said her name,"Hye-jin!" and, after handing her the gift, gave her a hug.
Park Bo Gum
The next day, the fan shared her experience on social media, saying, "I couldn't help but scream when he said my name. How could I not scream when he remembered my name?" 

She continued, "I was a 17-year-old high schooler when I first fell in love with Bo Gum. That was 12 years ago. Now I'm 29, but in front of him, I turn into a young girl again."

Everyone who saw the video reacted wildly, with comments like "No way! I'm so jealous," "Wow, Park Bo Gum has such an amazing memory," "OMG How could you ever stop being a fan after that? It's impossible," "She'll be his fan for life," "He's truly amazing!" and more.
Park Bo Gum
Born in 1993, Park Bo Gum made debut with a film "Blind" in August 2011. 

Having been discharged from the military in April 2022, Park Bo Gum made his return to the big screen after three years with the release of "Wonderland" on June 5.

(Credit= Online Community, 'acemaker_movie' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
