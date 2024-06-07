뉴스
[SBS Star] "They Say I Have Easy Life" 'Kim Gu-ra's Son' GREE Addresses People's Perception of Him
Hip-hop artist GREE, the son of entertainer Kim Gu-ra, revealed why he volunteered for the Marine Corps.

On June 7, GREE announced his enlistment to the Marine Corps by posting a video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, GREE was having a casual drink with Rhymer, the CEO of GREE's agency, and fellow hip-hop artist Minos, who taught GREE how to rap.

When Rhymer asked if GREE had anything he wanted to do before getting enlisted, he replied, "Not really. Just send me occasional letters online after my enlistment, please."

GREE then proudly shared a text message from the Marine Corps announcing his successful enlistment.

"It says that I must arrive at the recruit training center in Pohang City by two in the afternoon on July 29.", he said.
GREE
When Rhymer mentioned that GREE had volunteered for the Marine Corps, Minos asked GREE why.

GREE replied, "People always say that I'm living a comfortable life where I don't have to try hard. Some think I'm optimistic and relaxed. Others say I have an 'easy' life."

"After thinking about it, I realized maybe I was living carefree because my family is wealthy, subconsciously believing that my father would take care of me."

"I felt the need for a turning point to become more independent and learn how to survive on my own.", GREE continued; he said these thoughts led him to voluntarily enroll in the Marine Corps, known for its rigorous training.
GREE
"I've been thinking about joining the Marine Corps for a while now, as I've reached the mandatory enlistment age. I thought that I would be able to get my head straight there. Now, the opportunity has finally arrived.", GREE added.

Rhymer expressed his concerns about GREE's decision, suggesting that some people might see it as a gimmick.

"I don't really care what other people think of me.", GREE remarked and bid his farewell.
GREE
Meanwhile, Kim Dong-hyun, Kim Gu-ra's son, has made many TV appearances since he was a child alongside his father, becoming a familiar face to the public.

In 2015, he debuted as a hip-hop artist using the stage name MC GREE.
GREE

(Credit= '그리구라 GreeGura' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
