[SBS Star] Byun Woo-seok Says He Loves When People Question His Real Relationship with Kim Hye Yoon

Actor Byun Woo-seok shared his happiness about fans questioning whether he and actress Kim Hye Yoon are dating in real life.On June 4, Byun Woo-seok sat down for a press interview to discuss his recently concluded drama "Lovely Runner," where he and Kim Hye Yoon played the roles of Ryu Sun-jae and Yim Sol.During the interview, Byun Woo-seok expressed his gratitude towards Kim Hye Yoon, saying, "I'm very grateful to Hye Yoon. When she expressed her emotions as Sol, it helped me connect with my own emotions as Sun-jae. I am truly thankful to her for that."Kim Hye Yoon had previously mentioned in her interview, "I was worried about playing a 34-year-old since that's older than I am. Both Woo-seok and my sister are that age, but they aren't that different from me."About her interview, Byun Woo-seok laughed and responded, "I never used to relate to the saying, 'Age is just a number,' but now that I've reached my age, I finally get it. I still feel like I'm in my early twenties, but I'm not. I always wonder when I'll become more mature. I think Hye Yoon saw that right."He continued, "Filming with Hye Yoon was really fun. I felt comfortable as well. Sometimes, we would just look at each other and laugh without saying anything. I don't even remember what we talked about. When I joked around, Hye Yoon would play along, and I found that very cute. She's really adorable."As fans became more invested in the drama, some started hoping for a real-life romance between him and Kim Hye Yoon.To this, Byun Woo-seok responded, "I feel good every time I'm asked if we are dating. It shows that people were deeply engaged with the drama, and I'm grateful for that."He added, "I loved the way she portrayed Sol. She made my heart beat. Without Hye Yoon, Sun-jae wouldn't have come to life. It was my first time leading a drama, and I didn't know how to manage my condition, so I relied on Hye Yoon a lot. I can't thank her enough for everything."At the end of the interview, Byun Woo-seok expressed his special attachment to "Lovely Runner," saying, "It's a project I don't want to let go of."He reflected, "This year will be one I look back on a lot in my life. There are moments in life when you can't see the happiness and goodness while you're in them. I'm trying to deeply cherish the feelings of this moment," showing his contentment.(Credit= Baro Entertainment, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)