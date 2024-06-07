[SBS Star] Ji Sung Shares that He Sleeps at the Bed's Foot with His Family to Protect Children from Falling

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ji Sung shared the sweetest reason why he sleeps at the foot of the bed with his family.On June 6, the cast of SBS' drama "Connection," including Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do, Kwon Yul, Jeong Soon Won and Kim Kyung-nam, guested on "MMTG"­―a popular YouTube show.While speaking with host Jaejae, the topic of Ji Sung’s hobby of doing "lovestagram" with his wife, actress Lee Bo Young, came up.Jaejae mentioned a comment she found under one of his posts that said, "It looks like Ji Sung really likes Lee Bo Young. He's always so open about his love for her."Ji Sung laughed and said, "Yeah, I remember seeing that comment on my Instagram. As soon as I read it, I couldn't stop laughing for ages."Jaejae then asked, "It was previously revealed that you saved Lee Bo Young as 'USSB,' which stands for 'Ultra Super Sexy Beauty.' Is it still saved like that on your phone?" Ji Sung nodded in agreement.Jaejae continued, "You really do seem to love your wife. During my research for this interview, I found a photo of you drawing Lee Bo Young at a special café where you can draw. Most people would choose to draw something cool or interesting, but you chose Lee Bo Young. I found that fascinating. You seem to be pretty much crazy about her."After that, it was also revealed that Ji Sung sleeps at the foot of the bed. About this, Ji Sung explained, "I sleep horizontally at the foot of the bed while my wife and children sleep normally. I do it to prevent my kids from falling off the bed during the night."He further explained, "My wife and I are committed to raising our children well. It's our dream for our kids to grow up healthy and wonderfully," expressing his love for his family.In response, Jeon Mi-do commented, "You know, whenever I talk with Ji Sung, I feel like I'm some of trash. I always talk about Ji Sung to my husband at home," then laughed.(Credit= 'MMTG - 문명특급' YouTube, Allure Korea/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)