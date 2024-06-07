뉴스
[SBS Star] Chun Woo Hee Tells Her Early-Day Struggles Where She Was Rejected Due to Her Appearance
[SBS Star] Chun Woo Hee Tells Her Early-Day Struggles Where She Was Rejected Due to Her Appearance

Published 2024.06.07
[SBS Star] Chun Woo Hee Tells Her Early-Day Struggles Where She Was Rejected Due to Her Appearance
Actress Chun Woo Hee recounted her early struggles when she repeatedly failed auditions because of her appearance.

Chun Woo Hee guested on the June 5 broadcast of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', hosted by entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se Ho.

During the show, Yu Jae Seok asked Chun Woo Hee, "What made you pursue an acting career? Was there a specific moment?"

She replied, "Back in high school, I followed my friend to join an acting class and learned how fun acting can be. I realized I had found something I would truly enjoy."
"When I started auditioning for roles, I always made it to the finals but never passed. I was told that my acting was phenomenal but that my face was too typical.", Chun Woo Hee added.

When Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se Ho wondered what that expression meant, Chun Woo Hee said, "Back then, I was often told, 'You can't become an actor. You're ugly.'."
"Being rejected in auditions for reasons unrelated to your acting abilities must have been disappointing.", Yu Jae Seok commented.

"Yeah, but it didn't affect me.", Chun Woo Hee said, "I'm not the type who would think, 'This is too hard.', in that situation. Instead, I thought, 'All these obstacles must mean that I'm destined for greatness!'." 

"I was working part-time at my parents' restaurant at the time. While working, I recalled what happened and thought, 'My life keeps getting more eventful. That's exciting.', 'Good to have another interesting episode in my life.'.", she added with a chuckle.
Chun Woo Hee continued, "Then I thought about what I needed to do to get through auditions. It was time for me to examine myself objectively. I tried to figure out my strengths and which position I would be in the industry. I looked online for every single Korean actor around my age. None of them had a similar vibe as me."

"Since I was young at that point, I made a childish conclusion that I would either become huge or never make it.", she added, revealing that she independently created her portfolio to pave her path.
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
