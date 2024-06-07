[SBS Star] Chun Woo Hee Tells Her Early-Day Struggles Where She Was Rejected Due to Her Appearance

Chun Woo Hee guested on the June 5 broadcast of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', hosted by entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se Ho.
During the show, Yu Jae Seok asked Chun Woo Hee, "What made you pursue an acting career? Was there a specific moment?"
She replied, "Back in high school, I followed my friend to join an acting class and learned how fun acting can be. I realized I had found something I would truly enjoy."
When Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se Ho wondered what that expression meant, Chun Woo Hee said, "Back then, I was often told, 'You can't become an actor. You're ugly.'."
"Yeah, but it didn't affect me.", Chun Woo Hee said, "I'm not the type who would think, 'This is too hard.', in that situation. Instead, I thought, 'All these obstacles must mean that I'm destined for greatness!'."
"I was working part-time at my parents' restaurant at the time. While working, I recalled what happened and thought, 'My life keeps getting more eventful. That's exciting.', 'Good to have another interesting episode in my life.'.", she added with a chuckle.
"Since I was young at that point, I made a childish conclusion that I would either become huge or never make it.", she added, revealing that she independently created her portfolio to pave her path.
