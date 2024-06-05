뉴스
Published 2024.06.05
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Expresses Happiness About 'Record of Youth' Byeon Woo-seok's Rise to Fame
Actor Park Bo Gum shares his happiness about his "Record of Youth" co-star Byeon Woo-seok rising to fame after starring in "Lovely Runner."

On June 4, Park Bo Gum sat down for an interview with the press to discuss his new movie "Wonderland."

Known for maintaining strong friendships with his co-stars from past projects, Park Bo Gum invited Byeon Woo-seok, his co-star from the 2020 series "Record of Youth," along with other cast members from previous projects, to the VIP premiere of "Wonderland" on May 31. 

He specifically mentioned inviting Byeon Woo-seok to the VIP premiere of "Wonderland" during the interview. 

Park Bo Gum said with a smile, "Woo-seok told me he enjoyed 'Wonderland' very much and found it touching. His words made me happy."
Park Bo Gum and Byeon Woo Seok
Reflecting on their time filming "Record of Youth," he added, "I had a lot of fun filming with Woo-seok. The story of 'Record of Youth' felt like it was his story, actually, so I felt happy for him."

In "Record of Youth," a story about the growth of young people striving to achieve their dreams and find love without succumbing to the harsh realities, Park Bo Gum and Byeon Woo-seok played the roles of model-turned-actors Sa Hye-jun and Won Hae-hyo. 

He then continued to applaud Byeon Woo-seok, who successfully transitioned from being a model to an actor.
Park Bo Gum and Byeon Woo Seok
The actor also mentioned, "We talked just the other day, and Woo-seok told me to take good care of my health." 

Park Bo Gum then expressed his happiness about Byeon Woo-seok's rising popularity, saying with a smile, "I’m really glad he's doing so well."

Byeon Woo-seok is currently one of the hottest actors in Korea; he went from being relatively unknown to famous within just a few months with his role of Ryu Sun-jae in tvN's recently-ended series "Lovely Runner." 
Park Bo Gum and Byeon Woo Seok
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
