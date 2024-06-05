[SBS Star] Suzy Says She Is "Incomparably" More Content with Her Life Than When She Was miss A

On June 4, Suzy sat down for an interview with a news outlet to discuss her new project, 'Wonderland', director Kim Tae-yong's film.
'Wonderland' tells a story about Wonderland, an AI-powered video call service that allows people to reconnect with their loved ones whom they can no longer interact with.
Suzy plays 'Jeong-in', who requests Wonderland service after her boyfriend 'Tae-joo' (actor Park Bo Gum) is left unconscious after an accident.
Debuted in 2010 as a member of miss A, Suzy started her acting career with the first season of KBS' television series 'Dream High' (2011).
Following miss A's disbandment in 2017, Suzy occasionally returned to the K-pop industry as a solo artist; however, she has been focusing on her acting career recently.
"I now think that I was cute back then, which was not how I used to think when I was a little younger than I am now. Now it just makes me think that I was cute."
"Watching my past footage catches me off guard sometimes. I'm like, 'Why on earth was I there?', since the memory is not crystal clear now. I guess I'm finding it more endearing as the memories become hazy.", the actress said with a smile.
"Back then, I had no spare time or headspace and was in a more fierce life. There weren't enough opportunities to think about my life or look at it from a distance. It's not that things were harder back then; I didn't know what to do because I was so young.", she expressed.
Suzy continued, "Now that I have more headspace to reflect on my life, I am incomparably more contented with my life than I have been back then."
"I don't think I would have reached this emotional state if I hadn't gone through that time, though.", she commented.
