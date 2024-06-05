[SBS Star] Suzy Says She Is "Incomparably" More Content with Her Life Than When She Was miss A

이미지 확대하기

Suzy, previously a member of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A, candidly shared how content she is with her current life as an actress.On June 4, Suzy sat down for an interview with a news outlet to discuss her new project, 'Wonderland', director Kim Tae-yong's film.'Wonderland' tells a story about Wonderland, an AI-powered video call service that allows people to reconnect with their loved ones whom they can no longer interact with.Suzy plays 'Jeong-in', who requests Wonderland service after her boyfriend 'Tae-joo' (actor Park Bo Gum) is left unconscious after an accident.Debuted in 2010 as a member of miss A, Suzy started her acting career with the first season of KBS' television series 'Dream High' (2011).Following miss A's disbandment in 2017, Suzy occasionally returned to the K-pop industry as a solo artist; however, she has been focusing on her acting career recently.During the interview, Suzy discussed how watching her early-debut appearances makes her feel."I now think that I was cute back then, which was not how I used to think when I was a little younger than I am now. Now it just makes me think that I was cute.""Watching my past footage catches me off guard sometimes. I'm like, 'Why on earth was I there?', since the memory is not crystal clear now. I guess I'm finding it more endearing as the memories become hazy.", the actress said with a smile.Suzy expressed that she is much more content with her life than when she was a miss A member."Back then, I had no spare time or headspace and was in a more fierce life. There weren't enough opportunities to think about my life or look at it from a distance. It's not that things were harder back then; I didn't know what to do because I was so young.", she expressed.Suzy continued, "Now that I have more headspace to reflect on my life, I am incomparably more contented with my life than I have been back then.""I don't think I would have reached this emotional state if I hadn't gone through that time, though.", she commented.(Credit= ACEMAKER Movieworks, Management SOOP, SBS funE, KBS Dream High)(SBS Star)