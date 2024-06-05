[SBS Star] "So Jisub & I Passed, but Won Bin Failed" Song Seungheon Remembers His Unexpected Debut

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Seungheon revealed an intriguing story behind his debut.On June 3, a new video was uploaded on "Jewel Box," entertainer Hong Seok-chun's YouTube channel.In this episode, Song Seungheon appeared as a guest, and who, openly homosexual Hong Seok-chun, referred to as his type.During their conversation, Hong Seok-chun reminisced about the time he first fell for Song Seungheon, saying, "I remember the advertisement you debuted with. I completely fell in love with you after seeing that!"He excitedly told the other host Kim Ddolddol, "This was before I came out. One day, I was heading to a gay bar in Jongno. I got off at Jongno 3-ga subway station and walked up the stairs. As I was going up, I noticed this handsome guy on a huge billboard. It was an advertisement for a clothing brand. I couldn't believe how good-looking he was. That was Song Seungheon."Song Seungheon responded, "Yeah, what you saw was my very first job in this industry. I wasn't a model before that. I used to work part-time at a café. Designers from a clothing brand came to the café one day for a company gathering, noticed me, and gave me their business card, saying they were looking for a new model."He continued, "When I went to their headquarters for an audition, there were already two model candidates sitting there. They were Won Bin and So Jisub."Hong Seok-chun then asked, "But Won Bin wasn't in the advertisement. I remember seeing only you and Jisub." Song Seungheon explained, "Yes, Won Bin didn't pass the audition. Only Jisub and I got the parts."Curious, Song Seungheon then asked, "Just out of curiosity, between me and Jisub, who is more your type?"Hong Seok-chun laughed and replied, "It would be you! I used to tell everyone that Lee Jung Jae was my type, but one day, he told me at a private gathering, 'Isn't it time you stopped saying that? Please stop.' From that day, I started saying it was you, because you were next in line!"With a laugh, Song Seungheon said, "I think it's about time you stop that as well. It's been like 10 years now. You need to find someone else."Hong Seok-chun responded immediately, "Alright, don't worry. I already have someone in mind. It's Cha Eun-woo. We filmed 'Law of the Jungle' together during his early debut days, and you know what? I couldn't sleep the whole time I was filming with him. I'll start saying that he's my type from now on," which made Song Seungheon satisfied.(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)