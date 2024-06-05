[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Tears Up As He Imagines What He Would Like to Say to Everyone If He Died

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Bo Gum became emotional as he contemplated what he would want to convey to everyone if he were to pass away.On June 4, Park Bo Gum made an appearance on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2."During their conversation, Jang Do-yeon posed various questions about his latest movie "Wonderland.""Wonderland," led by Park Bo Gum and actress Suzy, narrates the story of reconnecting with loved ones through a video call service named "Wonderland," employing artificial intelligence to recreate deceased individuals.Among the questions, Jang Do-yeon asked Park Bo Gum what he thought an AI model fashioned after him would say the most.After a brief pause, Park Bo Gum, wearing a playful smile, remarked, "I feel like it'll express 'thank you' the most, as that's a phrase I frequently use."Chuckling, he elaborated, "I quickly realized that expressing gratitude often leads to encountering many reasons to be thankful. It's shaped me into a very positive person."Intrigued, Jang Do-yeon then questioned him, "Alright, if you were to pass away, what message would you like to convey to those who miss you through the AI model?"After pondering for a moment, Park Bo Gum responded, "I'd want to express my gratitude to them and reassure them that they're managing well in everything. I'd like to send them messages of support."He paused, adding, "And... I'd also want to convey, 'Thank you for your affection towards me.'"His voice quivered and eyes watered up as he spoke these words, prompting Jang Do-yeon's surprise.Park Bo Gum wiped away tears from his cheeks, apologizing for his sudden emotional outburst, to which Jang Do-yeon apologized for making him cry.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)