[SBS Star] "But Why?" Kim Hye Yoon's Empty Schedule Amid 'Lovely Runner' Success Surprises Yu Jae Seok

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok was surprised to learn that actress Kim Hye Yoon had not been busy working even though 'Lovely Runner' was a huge success.Kim Hye Yoon made a guest appearance on the June 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Whenever Possible'; she rose to stardom for her role as the female lead in tvN's hit drama 'Lovely Runner', which recently ended.While the two hosts, Yu Jae Seok and actor Yoo Yeon Seok, were talking to each other, Kim Hye Yoon was preparing to make her entrance."This is my first TV show appearance in a while, and I'm having a hard time getting used to this kind of setting.", she chuckled as she expressed her nervousness.As Kim Hye Yoon entered, Yu Jae Seok and Yoo Yeon Seok warmly welcomed her."Hye Yoon! How have you been?", Yu Jae Seok asked, to which Yoo Yeon Seok added, "She's incredibly popular, so she must have been super busy.""I am...?", Kim Hye Yoon responded, seemingly unaware of her immense popularity; "I've been mostly staying at home lately, so...", she added."Wow, it seems like you've been staying indoors for quite some time!", Yu Jae Seok exclaimed, surprised by Kim Hye Yoon's lack of awareness about her current popularity.Kim Hye Yoon shared that she has been enjoying a well-deserved break following the long period of 'Lovely Runner' filming, which ended in April."I've been playing games at home.", she casually mentioned, which surprised Yu Jae Seok once more."Why are you having such ordinary days at this point when you've become such a big star? I mean, you should be having fan meet-ups overseas!", Yu Jae Seok expressed."I did see tons of people sharing their reactions to 'Lovely Runner' on YouTube. It made me notice how popular the drama is.", Kim Hye Yoon said.Kim Hye Yoon's portrayal of cute and lovable 'Im Sol' in the hit drama 'Lovely Runner' has received high praise and attention.Kim Hye Yoon's post-drama activities have been the subject of curiosity, however, as she has been quiet compared to her co-star Byeon Woo-seok, who has been making frequent show appearances and actively participating in various events.As people started speculating that Kim Hye Yoon's agency was neglecting her, Kim Hye Yoon addressed this issue in a recent press interview."It's not like that at all.", she remarked, "And I must say this. I could only make show appearances when I receive offers, right? So far, I haven't received any. I'd love to appear on any show if I have the chance.", she clarified.After making her debut in 2013 with KBS' drama 'Samsaengi', Kim Hye Yoon made her name known through her performances in many dramas such as JTBC's 'Sky Castle' (2018), MBC's 'Extraordinary You' (2019), and tvN's 'Secret Royal Inspector & Joy' (2021).(Credit= SBS Whenever Possible, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)