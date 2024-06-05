[SBS Star] "I Had Feelings for Her for 4 Years" BIGBANG DAESUNG Talks About His Past Heartbreak

이미지 확대하기

DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG spoke about experiencing a huge heartbreak in the past.On June 4 episode of MBN's new television show "Korea-Japan Top 10 Show," DAESUNG shared his sad love story.In this episode, a fierce battle unfolded featuring hit songs from both Korea and Japan, all centered around the theme of love.Before the battle began, one of the hosts Kangnam asked Japanese singer Mirai about her first love.Mirai answered, "I liked the same boy for six years when I was in elementary school. However, I never got to tell him my feelings, and we just ended up going to different middle schools."Listening to this, another host DAESUNG also recalled his own first love, revealing that it was similar to hers.He began by saying, "My first love was during elementary school as well. There was a girl I liked from first to fourth grade. So, I basically fancied her for four years."He continued, "I really wanted to tell her my feelings toward the end of fourth grade when I had to transfer to another school. Two days before transferring schools, thinking it was now or never, I ran up to her and confessed, saying 'I like you. I really like you.'"Kangnam laughed hard, then commented, "That's really cute. The way you confessed is just so you!"DAESUNG added, "I mean, I knew that we weren't going to start going out or anything since I was moving and stuff, but I didn't get any response from her until I transferred schools. In the end, I just transferred schools, feeling all embarrassed."(Credit= MBN Korea-Japan Top 10 Show, 'd_lable_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)