[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Tells What It Feels like to Be in the Center of Attention After 7 Years of Being Unknown
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Tells What It Feels like to Be in the Center of Attention After 7 Years of Being Unknown

Published 2024.06.04 18:33
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Tells What It Feels like to Be in the Center of Attention After 7 Years of Being Unknown
Actress Kim Hye Yoon shared her experience of suddenly being thrust into the spotlight after seven years of taking on minor roles.

On the June 4 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show "Brunch Cafe," Kim Hye Yoon appeared as a guest.

During the show, a listener asked her, "I heard that your dream of becoming an actress has never changed. What career path do you think you would have taken if you hadn't chosen to become an actress?"

Kim Hye Yoon responded, "Yes, that's true. My dream of becoming an actress has never wavered. I think it was in my last year of middle school when I first aspired to act. By my freshman year of high school, I had enrolled in an acting academy and started learning."

She continued, "I once had to write down my future career aspirations. 'Actress' was my first choice, and 'kindergarten teacher' was my second. I really love children, so I did consider becoming a kindergarten teacher, though I never pursued it with the same determination as my acting dream."
Kim Hye Yoon then addressed comments about her exceptional articulation. "I practiced my articulation a lot, but I think it helps that I was quite the talker as a child. I was apparently very talkative, even in my sleep, according to my dad. That probably contributed to my clear speech," she said with a laugh.

Reflecting on her rise to fame after "Sky Castle," she shared, "Every moment following 'Sky Castle' felt surreal. I had been in the industry for about seven years without recognition, only getting minor roles. During those years, I dreamed of being recognized, and that dream came true with 'Sky Castle.' It was like a dream."
(Credit= MBC FM4U Brunch Cafe, Artist Company) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
