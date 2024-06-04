[SBS Star] "When On Standby, We..." Suzy Shares How Close She & Park Bo Gum Became Filming Together

On June 4, Suzy had an interview with a news outlet discussing her latest project, the film 'Wonderland' by director Kim Tae-yong.
'Wonderland' tells a story about a video call service called Wonderland, powered by artificial intelligence technology, which enables individuals to reconnect with loved ones they can no longer interact with.
Suzy plays 'Jeong-in', who turns to Wonderland service after her boyfriend 'Tae-joo' (Park Bo Gum) is left unconscious after an accident.
"I have this strong attachment to the project because I have so many good memories from the filming process. Plus, it took quite a long time to be released, and I've been waiting for it.", she added.
"The director was eager to discuss the characters with us, too. He frequently asked my opinions about my character, which helped me get immersed in 'Jeong-in'. Many great ideas emerged during the process.", the actress commented.
"During the filming, we had so much fun together that the staff crews commented on how well we got along.", said the actress.
"Shooting footage of 'Jeong-in' and 'Tae-joo' in their happier times, we had to convey their intimacy. So we stopped speaking politely and playfully teased each other, which made us closer naturally.", Suzy remarked, adding, "Even when we were not filming and on standby, we had fun together, dancing."
"I wrote it myself; it was my effort to dive into the character by using the script as my guide. I wrote it to understand why 'Jeong-in' requested the service.", Suzy explained, mentioning that the director loved it.
"I appreciate all the people who thought that it was lovely.", she remarked, "Many have commented on how great Park Bo Gum and I look together, and I feel grateful about it."
(SBS Star)