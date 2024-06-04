[SBS Star] "When On Standby, We..." Suzy Shares How Close She & Park Bo Gum Became Filming Together

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress Suzy discussed her experience working with actor Park Bo Gum in 'Wonderland' and the bond they formed on set.On June 4, Suzy had an interview with a news outlet discussing her latest project, the film 'Wonderland' by director Kim Tae-yong.'Wonderland' tells a story about a video call service called Wonderland, powered by artificial intelligence technology, which enables individuals to reconnect with loved ones they can no longer interact with.Suzy plays 'Jeong-in', who turns to Wonderland service after her boyfriend 'Tae-joo' (Park Bo Gum) is left unconscious after an accident.During the interview, Suzy said, "I feel so affectionate about this project. I think that's because participating in this movie was unique compared to my previous experiences.""I have this strong attachment to the project because I have so many good memories from the filming process. Plus, it took quite a long time to be released, and I've been waiting for it.", she added."Park Bo Gum and I had many conversations for this project as we had to fill in certain aspects of our characters that were not in the script.", Suzy mentioned while talking about her co-star, Park Bo Gum."The director was eager to discuss the characters with us, too. He frequently asked my opinions about my character, which helped me get immersed in 'Jeong-in'. Many great ideas emerged during the process.", the actress commented.Suzy then discussed her experience portraying a couple in the film with Park Bo Gum, with whom she co-hosted six Baeksang Arts Awards ceremonies."During the filming, we had so much fun together that the staff crews commented on how well we got along.", said the actress."Shooting footage of 'Jeong-in' and 'Tae-joo' in their happier times, we had to convey their intimacy. So we stopped speaking politely and playfully teased each other, which made us closer naturally.", Suzy remarked, adding, "Even when we were not filming and on standby, we had fun together, dancing."During the interview, Suzy talked about her recent Instagram post; with her photo with Park Bo Gum, she shared a lengthy post written from the perspective of 'Jeong-in', explaining her reasons for requesting the Wonderland service."I wrote it myself; it was my effort to dive into the character by using the script as my guide. I wrote it to understand why 'Jeong-in' requested the service.", Suzy explained, mentioning that the director loved it."I appreciate all the people who thought that it was lovely.", she remarked, "Many have commented on how great Park Bo Gum and I look together, and I feel grateful about it."(Credit= ACEMAKER Movieworks, Management SOOP, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)