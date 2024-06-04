뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Does Not Want Things to Become Awkward with Suzy Due to Dating Rumors
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Does Not Want Things to Become Awkward with Suzy Due to Dating Rumors

Published 2024.06.04
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Does Not Want Things to Become Awkward with Suzy Due to Dating Rumors
Actor Park Bo Gum shared that he does not want things to become awkward between him and actress Suzy due to dating rumors. 

On June 4, Park Bo Gum had an interview with the press to speak about his upcoming fantasy romance movie "Wonderland." 

During the interview, Park Bo Gum revealed what it was like working with Suzy―the female lead of "Wonderland." 

The actor said, "Suzy and I worked closely together throughout the shooting of 'Wonderland.' In our video call scenes, we met through our voices, and when we had to act face-to-face, we acted like we were longtime lovers and friends at the same time. I'm just really pleased that the cameras managed to capture our chemistry well. I'm also glad about everyone showing such positively reactions to our on-screen chemistry."  

He continued, "I'm really excited about the release. It's actually a project that I filmed before I started my military service. It's finally being out, so I can't be happier at the moment. I'm very happy to meet the audience, having shot this movie with deep affection. I had a great time with Suzy while filming the movie. It was comfortable with her, yet new. Seeing ourselves on screen looked kind of cute," then laughed. 
Park Bo Gum
Park Bo Gum
Since he boasted a great chemistry with Suzy that many recently raised suspicions of them being in love in real life. 

Regarding this, Park Bo Gum stated, "We had hosted events a number of times before, but acting together as a couple was quite different; it required a different type of energy. We talked a lot, and took lots of photos of one another, trying to stay close from the beginning to the end our shoots. I mean, we were close before the movie, but I feel like we've become even closer while shooting 'Wonderland.'"  

He resumed, "Suzy is an amazing person, but we're just friends. I would love to work with her again if there's an opportunity. But yeah, I don't want these words to keep going around saying that we are dating, because that might make us awkward with each other," concluding, "Let me make it clear here. We're not dating. We're just friends." 
Park Bo Gum
(Credit= 'skuukzky' 'bogummy' Instagram, THB BLACK LABEL) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
